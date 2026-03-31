Bunnell Arts By Air - Jenny Baker, October 17th, 2025

Jenny Baker was raised on alfalfa bluegrass and lava rock in Bend, Oregon. Choir robes and playing festivals with The Colored Pencils in the late 90s only fueled the fire. She released her first album in 2003, was voted Bend’s Best Musician in 2004, and released a full-band 5 song EP in 2005. Since she moved to Alaska in 2005, she has played at the Fireweed Festival, Trapper Creek Bluegrass, Anchorage Folk Festival, Salmon Stock, and most recently Concert on the Lawn, Salmon Jam and Chickenstock. She played with the B52’s tribute band, the B-49s in 2018-2019 and spent the last six years momming. She booked herself a mini-tour this summer and is ready for her arctic coastal soul to fall back home to Homer.