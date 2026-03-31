Bunnell Arts By Air - Grace Leckey, November 21st, 2025

“I am an Astoria, Queens-based musician, audio engineer, and educator who grew up singing hymns and Americana in a Catholic folk choir. My original music promotes peace and justice while exploring the intersections of mysticism through nature, stewardship in community, and hope in the midst of grief. I believe in communal song as a form of healing, protest, and mobilization. I believe in music and technology as a means of empowering women, girls, and gender expansive youth and adults. This demographic, historically excluded from audio engineering spaces and mentorship, uniquely benefits from the skills of composition, recording, processing, and amplifying, as these are all ways to tell our stories wider and raise our voices louder.”