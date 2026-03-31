Bunnell Arts By Air - Chris Needham, June 20th, 2025

Chris Needham is a Homer, Alaska singer‑songwriter known for his resonant voice, casual intensity, and clear storytelling. Armed with a semi‑hollow electric guitar and a looping pedal, he layers rhythm and melody to give both original songs and familiar folk‑rock favorites a fresh, hometown feel. His shows play like relaxed conversations: a few chords, a true tale, and a chorus everyone can sing along with. He’s as quick with a gear tip or a joke as with a tune.