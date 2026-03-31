Bunnell Arts By Air - Anayana White & Jonah Hopton, August 15th, 2025

After meeting by chance at the 2009 Classical Singer Competition in Chicago, Jonah Hopton and Anayana White have built a life and musical partnership, now rooted in Homer, Alaska with their two young children. The program features a rich medley of standards, art songs, opera, original compositions, and ancestral Gaelic favorites, delivered with artistry, heart, and unforgettable chemistry.

Jonah Hopton is a tenor and composer who graduated from the world-renowned San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Lyrical soprano, Anayana White is a Portland State University alumna. With over 15 years of shared performance experience, they share a magical evening of music and song.