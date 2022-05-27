Bunnell Arts by Air - Erin and Andrew Heist

Using tight vocal harmonies that pull at the heartstrings and a love of bluegrass and country mandolin and guitar duets, this Alaskan duo is taking traditional songs to new places. In April 2022 Erin released her first album of original songs that speak to the rural/urban divide often found in traditional American music styles, but from a uniquely Southeast Alaskan perspective. Andrew & Erin are long-familiar faces in the Alaska folk world. Andrew honed his famous mandolin tremolo and lonesome bluegrass tenor singing with his band The Great Alaska Bluegrass Band, and both Erin & Andrew are core members of Cajun honky-tonk band The North Country Cajun Club.

http://www.erinheist.com