Bunnell Arts By Air
Bunnell Arts by Air - Erin and Andrew Heist

Published May 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM AKDT
Asia Freeman/Bunnell Street Arts Center
Erin and Andrew Heist perform at Bunnell Street Arts Center on May 20, 2022

Using tight vocal harmonies that pull at the heartstrings and a love of bluegrass and country mandolin and guitar duets, this Alaskan duo is taking traditional songs to new places. In April 2022 Erin released her first album of original songs that speak to the rural/urban divide often found in traditional American music styles, but from a uniquely Southeast Alaskan perspective. Andrew & Erin are long-familiar faces in the Alaska folk world. Andrew honed his famous mandolin tremolo and lonesome bluegrass tenor singing with his band The Great Alaska Bluegrass Band, and both Erin & Andrew are core members of Cajun honky-tonk band The North Country Cajun Club.

http://www.erinheist.com

Bunnell Arts By Air Bunnell Street Arts CenterErin HeistAndrew Heist
Jeff Lockwood
Jeff Lockwood spent years on fishing boats, oyster farms, and in kitchens before ending up at KBBI, first as a volunteer, then as the morning host, and now as the person who makes sure the sound goes to the right place. He produces Bunnell Arts by Air, and was the producer and host of Check the Pantry.
See stories by Jeff Lockwood