The Bunnell Arts by Air radio series features Alaska and visiting musicians in all genres and is co-produced by Bunnell Street Arts Center and KBBI to support local artists and musicians.

Tamara McCoy, concert pianist and contralto performs with Global Music Award medalist Marcio Candido on violin. Tamara and Marcio will perform music for voice and violin, and violin and piano.

Immerse yourself in The History of the Tango by Astor Piazzolla, the Polonaise Brillante by Henryk Wieniawski, the haunting Ballad of Barbara Allen arranged by Edgar Girtain, and more!

Brazilian violinist Dr. Marcio Candido has performed extensively throughout the three Americas as a soloist, concertmaster and chamber musician.

Dr. Tamara McCoy (D.M.A. University of Kentucky) is a pianist and contralto who teaches Piano, Voice, and World Music at Alaska Pacific University.

This show was recorded at Bunnell Street Arts Center on September 17, 2021.

There is a technical glitch at shortly after 55:00 in the audio, due to an equipment fault. Approximately 35 seconds of the performance was lost. We apologize.