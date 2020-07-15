Weekend lightning strike probable cause of small wildfire east of Clam Gulch

By Jay Barrett 31 minutes ago

Location of the Border Lake Fire.
Credit Alaska Div. Forestry

Firefighters from the Kenai/Kodiak Area Division of Forestry station are mopping up a small wildfire that was reported Tuesday afternoon near Tustumena Lake. 

The Border Lake Fire, the 348th wildfire in Alaska this season, is estimated at one-half acre and is located about three-and-a-half miles southwest of Tustumena Lake, just south of Crooked Creek, approximately six miles east of Clam Gulch and the Sterling Highway, according to a Division annoucment. 

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. by a resident who could see smoke about a half-mile from his cabin. The fire is not accessible by road and a helicopter was used to ferry six firefighters to the site and to drop water on the fire. 

The helicopter made multiple water drops to knock the fire down and firefighters secured the perimeter by getting fire hose around it Tuesday night.

The fire was burning primarily in grass and brush and fire behavior was described as “pretty tame.” The fire was declared contained just after 10 p.m. and four firefighters camped out at the fire overnight. They planned to finish work on the fire by mid-afternoon today.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a lightning strike that occurred four days ago.

 

Tags: 
Alaska Division of Forestry
Border Lake Fire

Slash and barrel fires allowed again by permit

By Jay Barrett Jul 9, 2020
Courtesy of the Alaska Division of Forestry

    Cooler, damper weather on the Kenai Peninsula has prompted the Alaska Division of Forestry to lift the two-month long burn permit suspension. In a release, the Division said it “opens the way for cautious, permitted burning.” The suspension was lifted effective yesterday (Wed.) at 8 a.m.

Coffee Table - June 10, 2020: Your Wildfire Season Primer for the Kenai Peninsula

By Jun 11, 2020
AK Division of Forestry

Wildfire season is underway, and on this edition of the Coffee Table you'll hear tips and strategies for prevention and preparedness from from Howard Kent from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources,  Chief Mark Kirko of Homer Fire and EMS
Chief Jon Marsh from  Anchor Point VFD and
Chief Bob Cicciarella of Kachemak Emergency Service Area.

 