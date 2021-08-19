Voter Minute No.1 presented by Kenai Peninsula Votes

Voter Minute #1 produced by Kenai Peninsula Votes for KBBI.

What kind of voter are you? Are you a voter who likes to go to the polls, and proudly gets the sticker that says “I have voted”? Would you rather vote early or absentee? Are you a person who thinks that your vote doesn’t count? Are you a person who doesn’t believe that government is working for you? Or do you not vote at all?

We could go on and on, but one thing is certain; if you want change, you have to be involved. As the saying goes, If you don’t vote you can’t complain. But of course, there are plenty of people who complain and don’t vote.

The focus of the KBBI Voter Minute is to bring you information about upcoming elections. It is strictly non-partisan. We will inform you of voting deadlines, different ways you can cast your vote, and resources where you can find out information about who and what is on the ballot. The goal for the Voting minute is to help you to vote knowledgeably, safely, and securely.

The date of our next election for the borough and municipalities, is Tuesday, October 5th. However, we don’t know all of the candidates running for office, since the filing period is not over yet. There are Borough Assembly positions, city council positions, school board seats and service area board seats that will be on the ballot.

If you have questions, you can contact your borough and city clerks, or post a question on the Kenai Peninsula Votes Facebook page. Everyone wants to help and no question is too small.

Next week we will talk about voter registration and the different ways to cast your ballot.