Two new faces almost guaranteed in this year's HEA board election

The nomination period is open for three seats on Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors. The co-op is now accepting nominations from members interested in running for a seat on the cooperative’s board.

The HEA board consists of nine directors, three from each of the three Kenai Peninsula service area districts. HEA directors are elected by district, with members voting only for the director in their respective district.

This year, the District 1 seat for Kenai, Nikiski, and parts of Soldotna currently held by David Thomas will be on the ballot. Thomas is not eligible to run in this year’s election due to term limits.

In District 2, the Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof area, the seat currently held by Dave Carey will be up for election, he too is prevented from running again due to term limits.

In District 3, the Kasilof-Homer-Seldovia area, HEA members will vote for the seat currently held by Roy Champagne.

Members interested in putting their name on the ballot must fill out a candidacy packet that requires them to gather at least 15 signatures from current HEA members that live in the district where the candidate resides. The packet is available at HEA offices in Kenai and Homer and online at Homer Electric dot com.

The deadline to submit the candidacy packet is 5 p.m. on March 5.

Ballots will be mailed to HEA members on April 5, and the results will be tabulated and announced at the virtual annual meeting on May 6.







