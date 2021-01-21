Two new faces almost guaranteed in this year's HEA board election

By Jay Barrett 1 hour ago

Credit Homer Electric Association

The nomination period is open for three seats on Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors. The co-op is now accepting nominations from members interested in running for a seat on the cooperative’s board.

The HEA board consists of nine directors, three from each of the three Kenai Peninsula service area districts. HEA directors are elected by district, with members voting only for the director in their respective district.

This year, the District 1 seat for Kenai, Nikiski, and parts of Soldotna currently held by David Thomas will be on the ballot. Thomas is not eligible to run in this year’s election due to term limits. 

In District 2, the Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof area, the seat currently held by Dave Carey will be up for election, he too is prevented from running again due to term limits.

In District 3, the Kasilof-Homer-Seldovia area, HEA members will vote for the seat currently held by Roy Champagne.

Members interested in putting their name on the ballot must fill out a candidacy packet that requires them to gather at least 15 signatures from current HEA members that live in the district where the candidate resides. The packet is available at HEA offices in Kenai and Homer and online at Homer Electric dot com.

The deadline to submit the candidacy packet is 5 p.m. on March 5.

Ballots will be mailed to HEA members on April 5, and the results will be tabulated and announced at the virtual annual meeting on May 6.




 

Homer Electrict Association
HEA
David Thomas
Dave Carey
Roy Champagne

HEA warns: Rates to rise in New Year

By Jay Barrett Dec 29, 2020
Homer Electric Association

 

   Homer Electric Association customers can expect to see another rate increase coming in the new year.

    A press release from the co-op Monday says it has submitted a request to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) to increase the Cost of Power Adjustment charge to customers from 8.07-cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.4-cents per kilowatt-hour.

South Kachemak Bay outage

By Oct 7, 2020

Homer Electric Association crews responded to a power outage affecting 613 members across Kachemak Bay on Monday. 

The outage started at 7:17 p.m., and at approximately 8:26 p.m., HEA Operations was able to isolate the outage to a section of power line between Six Mile and MacDonald Spit. The power was restored to all but 44 members by placing them on remote generation. 

Storm knocks power out over large section of Western Peninsula

By Jay Barrett Sep 30, 2020
Homer Electric Association

    Wednesday morning’s high winds knocked out electricity to about 400 residents between Anchor Point and Nikiski.

    According to a release from Homer Electric Association, crews responded to multiple power outages yesterday, which were all caused by trees falling onto the power lines due to the high winds.

    On Deerfield Street in Anchor point, 37 members lost power at 2:16 a.m., and it wasn’t restored for four hours.