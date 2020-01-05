Sunday Puzzle: Supermarket Wordplay

On-air challenge: Every answer is the brand name of a food or beverage that you might buy at the grocery store.

1. Preserves — Consists of a word meaning "lollipops" around the letter M

2. Soup — Conceals the word OGRES in consecutive letters

3. Breakfast cereal — Is an anagram of WHITE SEA

4. Potato chips — Is a homophone of things seen at a Hawaiian luau

5. Baking goods — Is an anagram of RUBY LIPS + L

6. Soft drink — Consists of four consecutive state postal abbreviations

7. Beer — Completes the phrase "older ___" in a punny way

8. Juice — Also names a kind of car engine

9. Beverage product — Hidden inside the phrase T-BONE STEAK

Last week's challenge: Everyone knows what a spoonerism is, right? That's where you switch the initial consonant sounds of one phrase to get another — like "light rain" for "right lane." Here's the puzzle: Name a well-known world leader, first and last names. Spoonerize this, and you'll get a phrase that means "to have confidence in one of the martial arts." Who's the leader, and what's the phrase?

Challenge Answer: Justin Trudeau --> trust in judo

Winner: Kathleen McAuliffe of Portland, Ore.

This Week's Challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Evan Kalish of Bayside, N.Y. Think of an informal term for part of the human body that consists of two alcoholic beverages, one after the other. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

