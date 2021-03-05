'Sense of the House' Unanimously Approved

The Alaska State House of Representatives today unanimously passed a “Sense of the House” measure aimed at restoring mutual respect and decency in the legislature.

Introduced by Rep. Sarah Vance of Homer, the Sense of the House declared that “no member should be objectivized on the House Floor, and that such comments should never again be uttered on the House floor by any member.”

The motion was asked for by Vance after Rep. Zack Fields made comments about another house member’s looks.

Afterwards Vance said, “Politics is not supposed to be a nasty business. The Alaska State House has the ability to set the tone for how we engage in civil discourse.”