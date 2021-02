The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters that the ptarmigan season in the portion of Game Management Unit 15-C, north of Kachemak Bay and north of the Fox River, closed on January 31.

The early season closure is a result of action taken by the Alaska Board of Game due to population concerns for ptarmigan in the northern portion of 15C.

The season remains open in the rest of GMU 15C until March 31, with a bag limit of 10 birds per day, 20 in possession.