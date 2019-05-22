Mayor Pierce's veto of additional education funding to KPBSD will stand

By Shaylon Cochran 9 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

 A veto of $2.4 million in additional education funding by borough mayor Charlie Pierce will stand. The mayor issued his veto after the assembly approved the spending last month.

 

Assembly members failed to override Pierce’s decision in a seven to two vote, with assembly members Kelly Cooper and Hal Smalley voting to reverse the veto.

 

The money was intended to provide the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District a cushion as the Legislature continues to hash out state education funding and the overall budget in Juneau. 

Tags: 
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

Related Content

Borough Mayor Pierce vetoes $2.4 million of supplemental education funding

By May 6, 2019
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce vetoed roughly $2.4 million worth of supplemental education funding on Monday. The additional dollars would have brought the borough’s contribution to the district for the 2019 fiscal year up to the maximum allowed under state law.

Supporters say the move would provide certainty for the district as it hires teachers and the state budget for next fiscal year continues to take shape in Juneau.

Borough Mayor Pierce undecided on vetoing $2.4 million in supplemental education funding

By Apr 24, 2019
Courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce is still contemplating whether to veto $2.4 million in supplemental funding for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved the funding earlier this month in an effort to reduce the number of pink slips handed out to teachers by the school district as it waits for the state Legislature and the borough to approve education funding for the following year.