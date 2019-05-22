Mayor Pierce's veto of additional education funding to KPBSD will stand

A veto of $2.4 million in additional education funding by borough mayor Charlie Pierce will stand. The mayor issued his veto after the assembly approved the spending last month.

Assembly members failed to override Pierce’s decision in a seven to two vote, with assembly members Kelly Cooper and Hal Smalley voting to reverse the veto.

The money was intended to provide the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District a cushion as the Legislature continues to hash out state education funding and the overall budget in Juneau.