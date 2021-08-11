'Loved and Lost Memorial Bench' construction on schedule

By Jay Barrett 10 hours ago

Homer artist Brad Hughes adds details to the Loved and Lost Memorial Bench. The clay sculpture will be used to create a fiberglass mold so any number of benches may be made.
Credit Christina Whiting

The creators of the Loved and Lost Memorial Bench gave a live, virtual tour of the project on Thursday, which is still in progress at the studio of Homer artist Brad Hughes.
    The bench will remember those who’ve been lost to abduction or murder. It was conceived by Sara Berg in the wake of the disappearance of her daughter, Anesha “Duffy” Murnane almost two years ago.
    Berg has been intimately involved in the design of the artwork.
    “Oh, this has been really very, very helpful. Before this bench got started we had a long winter of misery and then isolation with the Covid. And then we got going on this and it gave us some hope,” Berg said. “It gave us some focus.”
    The bench depicts men, women and children, and even one dog, grieving over the loss of loved ones.
    “We’re just getting to know them. They’re turning into real people and it’s really pretty exciting,” she said. “They’ve really evolved and they’re continuing to evolve, and I feel like naming them all.”
    The large model is sculpted out of 250 pounds of modeling clay, so it cannot be fired to preserve it. A fiberglass mold will be made from the clay sculpture, which will allow the bench to be recreated any number of times. Berg hopes to fund benches all around the state, because, she said, hundreds of other mothers in Alaska have lost a child, too.
    Hughes said the project has combined his passion for fine art with the aspect of working with a client.
    “I work with people by sitting down with them. And trying to get them to tell me what it is they’re trying to say. And then I draw and work with them and I come back and we have a dialog. Sara and I had one that lasted for weeks, because Sara is in a state I’ve never been in, and is suffering from something that I can’t even comprehend. So my original ideas were off the mark, and Sara and I were able to go through that,” Hughes said. “So to me, this is what I do for my professional living, and I do fine art when I can. It’s nothing unusual at all, except for the subject matter and the level of emotional authenticity about pain and suffering, loneliness and loss. I’ve never done anything that’s had this kind of tone before.”
    The Loved and Lost Memorial Bench will be placed outside the Homer Public Library when it is completed this fall. A community dedication has been postponed until next year due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Anesha Duffy Murnane
Sara Berg
Brad Hughes
Loved and Lost Memorial Bench

A place to wait and hope

By Jun 18, 2021
KBBI

The Loved and Lost Memorial Bench is a work in progress at Brad Hughes' studio on Beluga Slough in Homer. 

Sara and Ed Berg speak about their daughter Duffy Murnane now missing for one year

By Oct 16, 2020
Sara Berg

One year ago, on October 17, 2019,  Anesha Duffy Murnane walked out of her home on Main Street and has not been heard from since. Homer Police and Alaska State Troopers, the FBI and scores of community members commenced a massive search but have never found any trace of Duffy.

  Chief Mark Robl of the Homer Police Department says the case is still open but investigators are at a standstill unless they receive some new information. 

Community marks birthday of missing woman

By Jay Barrett Aug 13, 2020
Homer Police Department

    August 12 is the 39th birthday of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane. She is the Homer woman who disappeared from downtown last October without a trace.

    Family and friends are remembering her and keeping the search for her going. One facebook post showed the first and last photographs taken of Duffy -- one on the day of her birth, and the last from the day she disappeared.