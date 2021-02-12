Local writer goes behind the masks of Americans

An interview with Christina Whiting, creator of the "Behind the Mask" project.

It’s been almost a year since Americans started wearing protective face masks in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19. In that time, the pandemic has caused nearly a half-million deaths in the U.S., and brought about a lot of changes in society. The changes intrigued Homer writer and photographer Christina Whiting, who toured many Western States last year with the goal of finding out what America thinks, behind the mask. Whiting’s Facebook page for her project is Behind the Mask-Our Story.

She spoke with KBBI’s Jay Barrett.