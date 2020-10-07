Initiative results unofficial, though trends are clear

Voters in the Kenai Peninsula have voted to do elections the old fashioned way, turning back an

Assembly ordinance that would institute hybrid-vote-by-mail and other election reforms as the result of a lawsuit claiming lack of accessible access to the polls. The ordinance was going down to defeat with 6,431 votes to 3,171, a 67-to-33-percent margin after polls closed Tuesday night.

Voters in the Anchor Point through Ninilchik area are on their way to approving a new emergency services area. Voters in the Anchor Point emergency services area voted 65-percent to 35-percent to merge and create a Western Emergency Services Area, while voters in the expansion area voted 68-to-32-percent in favor of the initiative.

According to Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship, there are thousands of absentee ballots remaining to count, which will happen next week. All results are preliminary until certified.