HEA warns: Rates to rise in New Year

Homer Electric Association customers can expect to see another rate increase coming in the new year.

A press release from the co-op Monday says it has submitted a request to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) to increase the Cost of Power Adjustment charge to customers from 8.07-cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.4-cents per kilowatt-hour.

The Cost of Power Production, or COPA, reflects the increased cost of having to use fuel to generate electricity. According to HEA, it is adjusted on a quarterly basis.

If approved by the RCA, the new rate will mean an increase of over $2 per month for every residential member using 550-kilowatt hours of electricity.

Pending approval from the RCA, the rate change will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.