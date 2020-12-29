HEA warns: Rates to rise in New Year

   Homer Electric Association customers can expect to see another rate increase coming in the new year.

    A press release from the co-op Monday says it has submitted a request to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) to increase the Cost of Power Adjustment charge to customers from 8.07-cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.4-cents per kilowatt-hour.

    The Cost of Power Production, or COPA, reflects the increased cost of having to use fuel to generate electricity. According to HEA, it is adjusted on a quarterly basis.

    If approved by the RCA, the new rate will mean an increase of over $2 per month for every residential member using 550-kilowatt hours of electricity.

    Pending approval from the RCA, the rate change will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.

HEA asks members to skip the annual meeting

By Apr 13, 2020
HEA

For the first time in Homer Electric Association’s 70 year history, they are asking members to not attend their annual meeting. HEA released a statement Friday saying that restrictions against travel and large gatherings make it highly unlikely that the meeting can be safely or lawfully held.

HEA’s bylaws require that members meet the first week of May, so they are holding the meeting, and asking members to stay home. There will be none of the usual meals, prizes and awards.
The plan is to fall short of the required 50 members present for a quorum.

Storm knocks power out over large section of Western Peninsula

By Jay Barrett Sep 30, 2020
Homer Electric Association

    Wednesday morning’s high winds knocked out electricity to about 400 residents between Anchor Point and Nikiski.

    According to a release from Homer Electric Association, crews responded to multiple power outages yesterday, which were all caused by trees falling onto the power lines due to the high winds.

    On Deerfield Street in Anchor point, 37 members lost power at 2:16 a.m., and it wasn’t restored for four hours.

South Kachemak Bay outage

By Oct 7, 2020

Homer Electric Association crews responded to a power outage affecting 613 members across Kachemak Bay on Monday. 

The outage started at 7:17 p.m., and at approximately 8:26 p.m., HEA Operations was able to isolate the outage to a section of power line between Six Mile and MacDonald Spit. The power was restored to all but 44 members by placing them on remote generation. 