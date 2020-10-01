Flood Watch for Kenai River as heavy rains continue on Eastern Peninsula

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Anchorage AK

120 PM AKDT Thu Oct 1 2020

Western Kenai Peninsula-

Including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer,

and Cooper Landing

120 PM AKDT Thu Oct 1 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING FOR KENAI LAKE AND THE KENAI RIVER AT COOPER LANDING...

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a

* Flood Watch for a portion of Alaska...including the following

area...Kenai Lake and Kenai River at Cooper Landing.

* From Saturday morning through Monday morning

* Rain earlier this week is causing Kenai Lake levels to rise

steadily. Additional periods of heavy rain through Friday are

expected with amounts ranging from 1.5 to 3 inches over the

Kenai Mountains.

* Kenai Lake levels at the Cooper Landing gage are at 10.5 feet at

11 AM Thursday. Kenai Lake levels are expected to rise steadily

another 2 to 3 feet over the next 72 hours potentially reaching

flood stage at Cooper Landing Saturday morning.

* Flood stage at Cooper Landing is at 13.0 feet.

* Downriver below Skilak Lake, Kenai River levels will rise

steadily through the remainder of the weekend potentially

reaching bankfull and minor flood stage levels early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.

Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should

begin now.

