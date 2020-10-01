Flood Watch for Kenai River as heavy rains continue on Eastern Peninsula

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Anchorage AK
120 PM AKDT Thu Oct 1 2020
Western Kenai Peninsula-
Including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer,
and Cooper Landing
120 PM AKDT Thu Oct 1 2020
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING FOR KENAI LAKE AND THE KENAI RIVER AT COOPER LANDING...
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a
* Flood Watch for a portion of Alaska...including the following
area...Kenai Lake and Kenai River at Cooper Landing.
* From Saturday morning through Monday morning
* Rain earlier this week is causing Kenai Lake levels to rise
steadily. Additional periods of heavy rain through Friday are
expected with amounts ranging from 1.5 to 3 inches over the
Kenai Mountains.
* Kenai Lake levels at the Cooper Landing gage are at 10.5 feet at
11 AM Thursday. Kenai Lake levels are expected to rise steadily
another 2 to 3 feet over the next 72 hours potentially reaching
flood stage at Cooper Landing Saturday morning.
* Flood stage at Cooper Landing is at 13.0 feet.
* Downriver below Skilak Lake, Kenai River levels will rise
steadily through the remainder of the weekend potentially
reaching bankfull and minor flood stage levels early next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.
You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.
Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should
begin now.
