Flood Watch for Kenai River as heavy rains continue on Eastern Peninsula

By Jay Barrett 1 hour ago

Credit National Weather Service

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Anchorage AK
120 PM AKDT Thu Oct 1 2020

Western Kenai Peninsula-
Including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer,
and Cooper Landing
120 PM AKDT Thu Oct 1 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING FOR KENAI LAKE AND THE KENAI RIVER AT COOPER LANDING...

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a

* Flood Watch for a portion of Alaska...including the following
  area...Kenai Lake and Kenai River at Cooper Landing.

* From Saturday morning through Monday morning

* Rain earlier this week is causing Kenai Lake levels to rise
  steadily. Additional periods of heavy rain through Friday are
  expected with amounts ranging from 1.5 to 3 inches over the
  Kenai Mountains.

* Kenai Lake levels at the Cooper Landing gage are at 10.5 feet at
  11 AM Thursday. Kenai Lake levels are expected to rise steadily
  another 2 to 3 feet over the next 72 hours potentially reaching
  flood stage at Cooper Landing Saturday morning.

* Flood stage at Cooper Landing is at 13.0 feet.

* Downriver below Skilak Lake, Kenai River levels will rise
  steadily through the remainder of the weekend potentially
  reaching bankfull and minor flood stage levels early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding.

You are encouraged to closely monitor this weather situation.
Preparation for this potentially dangerous weather event should
begin now.

