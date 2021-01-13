First public innoculation list filled quickly

By Jay Barrett 28 minutes ago

During Monday night's Homer City Council meeting, South Peninsula Hospital spokesperson Derotha Ferraro announced that all the available appointments for this week’s inoculation against Covid-19 have been filled.
    There were 600 announced appointments available for vaccinations for those 65-years-of-age or older, to be administered on Friday and Saturday.
    Ferraro said the appointment spots filled up quickly after reservations were opened at noon.
    “There were 636 online appointments and 64 that were available by telephone. And the 636 online appointments filled within eight minutes. So on the call line took a little longer because that just takes a little bit more time as staff visiting with them and volunteers visiting with them. But the bottom line is that all the appointments are gone.”
    This round of shots are with the Moderna vaccine.
    Ferraro advised that more vaccine doses are expected in the coming weeks.
    KBBI will keep you posted on their availability.

