Dunleavey cancels Homer visit due to coronavirus

Concern over Coronavirus has prompted the governor to cancel visits to the Kenai Peninsula this week, including a scheduled event in Homer Wednesday evening.

In an announcement this (Monday) afternoon, Governor Dunleavey’s office announced the cancellation until further notice his “Conversations with Alaskans” tour of town hall meetings.

He said suspending his visits will allow him to maintain close contact with federal and local partners in monitoring the rapidly-evolving situation surrounding Covid 19, the novel coronavirus that is rapidly spreading worldwide.

Dunleavey says he plans to continue his conversations with local Alaskans over the phone and through Facebook live meetings until he can resume travel to communities.

Alaska has not yet reported a case of novel coronavirus, though scores of cases and several deaths have been reported in Washington State.