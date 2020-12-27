Dr. Christina Tuomi: How to get through Covid at home

Most people who catch COVID-19 will not end up in the hospital, we'll go through it at home, alone or with family. but everyone needs a plan for quarentine, treatment and convalescence. Dr Christina Tuomi, from Homer Medical Center, recently made the time to speak to KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson to offer some tips for treatment when COVID comes to your home.



If you have COVID, reach out to your primary caregiver or call the South Peninsula Hospital COVIDline at (907) 235-0235 to ask about borrowing an oximeter and to keep in contact with local healthcare providers.



