Despite local support, sales tax cap and borough manager propositions fail

Kenai Peninsula Borough election results show 17.75 % of eligible voters voted in yesterday’s election.

Both propositions on the borough ballot failed.

On Prop 1. "Should the city move to a borough manager form of government?"

57 % of borough voters cast a NO vote.

43 % voted yes.

Prop 2. would have raised the sales tax cap from $500 to $1000. It also failed

with NO votes making 55 % of the total

and YES votes bringing in 45%.

Propositions 1 and 2 passed in Homer, Kachemak City and Fritz Creek voting districts but failed throughout the borough.

In the District 7 race for borough assembly, representing Nikolaevsk to Kasilof - replacing Assemblymember Paul Fischer who is retiring:

Brent Johnson takes the seat with 56% of votes.

Holly Odd got 43% of the vote.

The District 9 seat on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District board race was unopposed. John “Zen” Kelly retained his seat.

Also elected unopposed, three seats on the South Kenai Peninsula Hospital service area board, occupied by Ralph Broshes, Doris Cabana and Nora Raymond.

The results are still unofficial. Votes will be certified after absentee ballots are counted, later this week.

And in the Kachemak City election, 119 votes were cast, electing Connie Isenhour, Dennis Rollins and Bill Fry to 3 year seats on the Kachemak City Council.

Kachemak City results will be certified on Wednesday, October 9.