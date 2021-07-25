COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Homer

Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll says to expect and prepare for the increase of COVID in the community.



Nurse Carroll explains the Delta variant of the virus, which is circulating now, can be more than twice as contagious as the original.

COVID-19 update from AK DHSS Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll and Derotha Ferraro, Public Information Officer for South Peninsula Hospital with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson. Broadcast Friday, July 23, 2021.