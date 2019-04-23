Council postpones discussion on extending water services outside of city limits

By 1 minute ago

Credit Image Courtesy of the City of Homer

On Monday, the Homer City Council postponed a discussion of whether to incorporate the city’s current policy prohibiting water services from being extended outside of city limits into city code. The change would also lay out a process for exceptions to that rule.

Donna Aderhold sponsored the ordinance.

“The reason that I wanted to bring this forward at this meeting is to lay out the framework for future conversations that we would have with Kachemak City,” Aderhold said. “So that Kachemak City would know, ‘Ok, this is specifically what Homer needs from us to start this process’ so that we can have that conversation.’

The Homer council recently approved extending water services to one lot in Kachemak City in exchange for $100,000. But Aderhold and others said there needs to be a formal process for making a such a decision in the future.

The proposed ordinance lays out specific steps for the council to approve extending water services outside of city boundaries, including a requirement that a neighboring city approve an ordinance requesting the extension.

Council member Heath Smith was in favor of considering the measure but wanted to hear from Kachemak City, the only neighboring incorporated community near Homer, first. The city had asked the Homer council via a letter to consider providing service to all properties along an existing East End Road water line, but after the council declined to do so, it is now working on a formal proposal.  

“I would like to look at what they present and what we can kind of do in order to accommodate, if we can at all, depending on what they're willing to do, before we put this kind of language into play,” he said.  

Council member Aderhold, and others, said that it is important for the City of Homer to be in the driver’s seat on this issue. But she agreed with council member Shelly Erickson that the council needed to dedicate more time to the ordinance.

“We need to sit down ourselves and have the hard conversation where we give ourselves enough time to be able to look at it,” she said.

The council will take up the matter again in a work session on May 28. 

Tags: 
Kachemak City

Related Content

City council keeps plan extending water services to a Kachemak City lot

By Renee Gross Apr 9, 2019
Image Courtesy of the City of Homer

The Homer City Council is maintaining its plan to provide water and sewer services to a low-income housing project in Kachemak City. The council considered rescinding the ordinance Monday after learning that Homer Mayor Ken Castner knowingly withheld a letter from Kachemak City asking the council to provide utilities to other properties. 

Kachemak City changes stance on Homer providing water to a low-income housing project

By Apr 2, 2019
Kachemak City

Kachemak City changed its stance on Homer providing water services to a low-income housing project. Kachemak City’s mayor originally penned a letter urging Homer to provide water services to all properties in Kachemak City along an existing water line on East End Road.

However, during a special meeting Monday, Kachemak City Council members decided to write a letter supporting Homer’s plan.

City Council to decide whether to rescind extending water services to Kachemak City lot

By Apr 1, 2019
Image Courtesy of the City of Homer

The Homer City Council approved the extension of city water and sewer services to a low-income housing project in Kachemak City last week. But now that decision may be reversed.

City Council Member Donna Aderhold wants the council to consider rescinding that action because she says it was not made aware that Kachemak City Mayor Bill Overway sent a letter to the city asking it to consider providing other Kachemak City properties with water utilities rather than just one property, input council members had requested.  