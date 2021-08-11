Related Program: 
Coffee Table: Homer Drawdown Peatland Project

By Desiree Hagen 6 hours ago

A volunteer measures the depth of peat
Credit Homer Drawdown

  On the Coffee Table this week we welcome members from Homer Drawdown, a group committed to finding local solutions to mitigate the threats of climate change. They are engaged in a community wide collaboration to protect and restore wetlands through surveys, outreach, education, conservation and art. Our guests are artist, guide, and educator, Kim McNett and Seldovia geologist, Bretwood "Hig" Higman.  They discuss the importance of peatlands in carbon storage, biodiversity, wildfire prevention, water filtration, and salmon habitat.   

