Coffee Table - December 30, 2020: The Kachemak Bay State Park Draft Management Plan

The plan is available for review at dnr.alaska.gov



The State will be accepting public comment on the plan until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.



Part 1 of the Coffee Table, recorded Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Topic: Kachemak Bay State Park Draft Management Plan. Host: Kathleen Gustafson. Guests: Monica Alvarez, from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Parks Superintendent, Jack Blackwell, and Robert Archibald, Chair of the Kachemak Bay State Park Citizens Advisory Board.