Related Program: 
Coffee Table

Coffee Table - December 30, 2020: The Kachemak Bay State Park Draft Management Plan

By 1 minute ago

Kachemak Bay State Park boundary map
Credit AK DNR

This week on the Coffee Table, review the Kachemak Bay State Park Draft Management Plan with Monica Alvarez, from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Parks Superintendent, Jack Blackwell and Robert Archibald, Chair the of Kachemak Bay State Park Citizens Advisory Council..


The plan is available for review at dnr.alaska.gov

The State will be accepting public comment on the plan until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
 

  

Tags: 
Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park
Alaska Department of Natural Resources
Kachemak Bay State Park Citizens Advisory Council