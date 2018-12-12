The Coffee Table -- December 12, 2018

What should the city do with the Homer Education and Recreation Complex better known as the HERC? The question of how to handle the degrading former school building near the entrance of town has loomed over the city for years. But now, the HERC Task Force is recommending a five-year plan for how to move forward with the building. On this Coffee Table, listen in to hear about all about the plan. HERC Task Force Chair Crisi Matthews and member Michael Haines along with Homer Deputy City Planner Julie Engebretsen talks with KBBI’s Renee Gross about what they hope will come next for the HERC.