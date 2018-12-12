The Coffee Table -- December 12, 2018

Credit Courtesy of the City of Homer

What should the city do with the Homer Education and Recreation Complex better known as the HERC? The question of how to handle the degrading former school building near the entrance of town has loomed over the city for years. But now, the HERC Task Force is recommending a five-year plan for how to move forward with the building. On this Coffee Table, listen in to hear about all about the plan. HERC Task Force Chair Crisi Matthews and member Michael Haines along with Homer Deputy City Planner Julie Engebretsen talks with KBBI’s Renee Gross about what they hope will come next for the HERC.

HERC
HERC task force

HERC task force finalizes building recommendations

By Nov 28, 2018
Courtesy of the City of Homer

The Homer Education and Recreation Complex Task Force approved its final report to the city council earlier this week. The task force has been meeting since June to answer questions about the HERC building as well as recommend what the city should do with the building going into the future.

HERC task force to finalize building recommendations

By Nov 12, 2018
Courtesy of the City of Homer

The Homer Education and Recreation Complex Task Force will finalize its recommendations regarding what to do with the HERC building Tuesday. Those recommendations will be forwarded onto the Homer City Council.  

The task force is advising the council to keep the HERC building open for the next five years so residents can continue to use the lower level for recreational activities while also making some use of the second story.

HERC task force plans to recommend the city pursue a private-public partnership

By Oct 11, 2018
Courtesy of the City of Homer

The Homer Education and Recreation Complex Task Force will likely recommend that the city pursue a private-public partnership in order to preserve the HERC building.

The task force wants the city to put its energy over the next five years into finding an entity that’s willing to help fund upgrades to the building in order to utilize the space.