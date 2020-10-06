Castner, Lord, Venuti all win re-election

All the familiar faces will be in their usual seats once yesterday’s Homer Municipal Election results are certified. Unofficial results released by the city clerk’s office show first-term incumbent Mayor Ken Castner winning re-election to another term with a comfortable 197-vote lead over challenger, Councilmember Donna Aderhold.

Castner gathered a total of 607 votes for 59 percent of ballots cast. He won both Homer precincts, with 329 votes in Precinct 1 and 278 votes in Precinct 2.

Aderhold received 410 votes, for 39.8-percent. She received 214 votes in Precinct 1 and 196 in Precinct 2. There were 11 write-in votes.

The results were closer in the city council race, where two men challenged incumbents Rachel Lord and Caroline Venuti, who received 517 and 505 votes respectively. Challengers Raymond Walker and George Hall got 461 and 439 votes respectively. There were eight write-ins.

The unofficial results include 1,038 in-person, and 799 absentee, ballots cast for a total of 1,837. The absentee ballots were counted on October 6 by the City of Homer Canvass Board, according to the city clerk’s office.

Lane Chesley, who ran unopposed, will be the new Kenai Peninsula Borough Assemblymember from Homer District 8. When he replaces current Assembly President Kelly Cooper later in the month, the entire assembly membership will be male.

As will the mayor. First-term incumbent Mayor Charlie Pierce handily won re-election against challenger Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings, winning with 5,777 votes to 3,531, or about 60-percent to 36-percent. Troy Nightingale gathered 363 votes for nearly four-percent. These results are with 28 of 29 borough precincts reporting.

There will be other changes coming to the Assembly, with Richard Derkevorkian unseating longtime Assemblymember Hal Smalley 49-to-38 percent in Kenai District 2. Bill Elam ran unopposed for the seat formerly held by Norm Blakely in Sterling-Funny River District 5.

In the only contested race for the borough school board, Virginia Hamilton won District 8, the East Peninsula, over Katie Hamilton by less than a hundred votes. Incumbents running unopposed won the other three school board seats. They were Jason Tauriainen, Penny Vadla and Debbie Cary.

Voters in the Kenai Peninsula have voted to do elections the old fashioned way, turning back an Assembly ordinance that would institute hybrid-vote-by-mail and other election reforms as the result of a lawsuit claiming lack of accessible access to the polls. The ordinance was defeated with 6,431 votes to 3,171, a 67-to-33-percent margin.

All results are preliminary until certified.