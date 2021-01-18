Castner impressed with Covid-19 vaccination clinic

The availability of appointments for the first round of vaccinations for the general public were announced -- which quickly filled up, and students returned to in-person learning.
On Thursday morning’s Covid Brief, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff said school principals she’s spoken to were thrilled with the return to classes. Middle and high school students are attending in-person classes half-time, taking turns on Monday and Tuesdays, and again on Thursdays and Fridays, with all students attending remotely on Wednesdays.