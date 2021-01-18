Castner impressed with Covid-19 vaccination clinic

By Jay Barrett 14 seconds ago


 

Friday morning was the first vaccination clinic for senior citizens in the general public. Initially available were 600 appointments, but 700 people were scheduled, with 200 more put on a waiting list. 

    Homer Mayor Ken Castner spoke with KBBI’s Jay Barrett not long after getting his first dose.

