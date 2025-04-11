The New Adventures of Doc Savage and the Nefarious Saboteur

Monday-Friday, April 21-25, 7:30am and 5:30pm

Doc Savage and his friends Monk Mayfair, Ham Brooks, Renny Renwick, Long Tom Roberts, and Johnny Littlejohn, take on the nefarious Fritz Von Hassen Radio and his gang of Static Makers. A KBBI Original, written and produced by Robyn Hamilton.

Cast List for The Adventures of Doc Savage: The Nefarious Saboteur

1. Doc Savage (Mike Tupper) - The heroic and resourceful leader of the team. An adventurer with unparalleled strength, intelligence, and a sense of justice.

2. Monk Mayfair (Simon Lopez) - Doc's loyal companion, an ape-like chemist known for his strength and quick wit. Often banters with Ham, but always dependable in a fight.

3. Ham Brooks (Jamie Diep) - The stylish and clever lawyer who wields a sword. Often trades playful insults with Monk.

4. Renny Renwick (Ken Landfield) - The brawny engineer with fists like sledgehammers. Always ready for action and has a keen mind for tracking the villains.

5. Johnny Littlejohn (Josh Krohn) - The adventurous archaeologist and pilot. Known for his intelligence and courage, he's the team's go-to for flying and historical knowledge.

6. Long Tom Roberts (Josh Krohn) - The group's electrical genius, who creates gadgets and devices for the team. Resourceful and inventive.

7. Fritz von Hassen Radio/Fritz Van Luden (Robyn Hamilton) - The antagonist, a former family man turned bitter saboteur. Uses the alias "Fritz von Hassen Radio" as he targets public radio stations. Motivated by his failed attempts to reach his wife and children in Germany.

8. Frau Lia van Luden (Kathleen Gustafson) - Fritz's wife. Her recorded voice message implores Fritz to return home to Germany and stop his destructive behavior.

9. Narrator (Peter Norton) - Provides scene descriptions and transitions, setting the tone for each chapter.

10. Hans (Josh Krohn) - A member of Fritz's gang, eager to help with their villainous schemes.

11. Ivan (Robyn Hamilton) - Another member of Fritz's crew, also participating in the attacks on the radio stations.