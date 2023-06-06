2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after a product recall was issued in 2021

The Boppy Newborn Lounger, a popular baby pillow that was recalled two years ago, has now been linked to at least 10 infant deaths since 2015.

In September 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled nearly 3.3 million newborn loungers after eight infants reportedly suffocated after being placed in a lounger on either their back, side or stomach.

The eight deaths were reported between December 2015 and June 2020.

In an announcement released by CPSC Tuesday, the agency confirmed that two more deaths were reported after 2021 recall, bringing the total number of deaths to 10. (While it is illegal to sell the product, they are still available on the secondhand market.)

In October 2021, the commission said a child was placed on a lounger, rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow and died by positional asphyxia. The following month, a newborn was placed on a lounger in an adult bed and was later found dead.

The cause of death was undetermined in that case, the CPSC said.

The commission said in its recent announcement that infants can suffocate if they "roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing" or "roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow."

The Boppy Co. and the commission are urging consumers to stop using the loungers and asking online marketplaces, such as Facebook Marketplace, to crack down on attempts to sell the pillows secondhand.

In the original recall notice, Boppy noted that the lounger "was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use."

The company said in a previous statement it is dedicated to "doing everything possible to safeguard babies," including educating parents on the importance of warnings and instructions associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants.

The loungers, sold in stores from January 2004 to September 2021, were distributed in the U.S. and Canada by retailers including Amazon, Pottery Barn Kids, Target and Walmart.

Parents should stop using the loungers immediately and contact Boppy for a full refund, the CPSC said.

