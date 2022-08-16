Here are the key primary election results from Alaska

Two states hold primaries Tuesday: Alaska and Wyoming.

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, and the state's single U.S. House district.

There are actually two simultaneous elections for the House. Three candidates are competing in a ranked-choice special election to fill the late Rep. Don Young's seat until the end of the year. If no candidate has at least 50% of the vote on the first round, the candidate with the least number of votes will be eliminated and those votes will be redistributed to the second-choice candidate on the ballots.

Those same candidates are among nearly two dozen competing in a primary for the full U.S. House term beginning in 2023. The top four candidates in that race will advance to a ranked-choice general election in November.

Polls close at 12 a.m. ET Wednesday.

