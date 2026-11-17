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COLUMBUS, Ohio — A few miles south of The Ohio State University, Ashley Baukman is wrestling with a piece of steel tubing, using only a manual tool called a foot pedal and her sheer strength to bend it 90 degrees.

This class in conduit bending at The Electrical Trades Center of Central Ohio is part of an apprenticeship program Baukman began in the spring. She's here in class one day out of every two weeks. Other days, she's out on construction sites, working under the supervision of journeymen electricians.

For the 36-year-old college graduate and licensed social worker, it's a new chapter — one she hopes will be the foundation of a long-term career.

College didn't deliver

Being the first in her family to graduate from college had been a point of pride for Baukman.

"I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to do this. I'm going to do it the right way,'" she says. "But it didn't really work out that way, and that's okay. You live and you learn."

Andrew Spear for NPR / Baukman bends steel tubing alongside other apprentices at The Electrical Trades Center, a training school that's funded through the collective bargaining agreement between the Central Ohio Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 683.

Now, as an apprentice, she's getting paid just over $25 an hour for time on the job and a stipend for days she's in class. Already, she's earning more than she was as a social worker and is set to nearly double her wage in just over three years. So far, she's finding the work engaging and rewarding.

"You can see a project to completion, and you can — 'Hey, I did that,'" she says. "It's been pretty fun."

A high point for apprenticeships

With AI throwing into question the future of work and the cost of college higher than ever, apprenticeships in the skilled trades are having a moment.

Once pushed primarily to the non-college bound, apprenticeships are increasingly being seen as a compelling alternative to higher education for anyone curious about the trades. The earn-as-you-learn model, which combines coursework with on-the-job training, requires no prerequisites or prior work experience. Acceptance is generally based on contractor need.

Right now demand for skilled tradespeople — especially electricians — is up.

The construction boom fueled by data centers has contributed to the rapid expansion of The Electrical Trades Center. Enrollment has grown from 500 apprentices in 2022 to more than 800 today. Once a night school, they now hold daytime classes to accommodate the growth.

Andrew Spear for NPR / The Electrical Trades Center director Trent Parker has seen interest in their apprenticeship grow in recent years. "The word is out that college is not the only way to go, that there are other alternatives that can provide a living wage with benefits," he says.

Baukman may be the only licensed social worker among the apprentices, but as a college graduate, she has plenty of company. Trent Parker, the center's director and an electrician himself, says several dozen currently enrolled have four-year degrees, and roughly 300 applicants have at least some college on their resumes.

While Parker hasn't tracked the share of college graduates in the apprenticeship over the years, he's confident it's rising as sentiment toward the trades has shifted.

Parker recalls a recruiting visit he made to a technical high school 16 years ago. The school's vice principal told him they were grateful for the visit because they needed more opportunities for students who were "flunking out."

Parker was taken aback at the comment. He had just started as the apprenticeship's instruction coordinator and was realizing how deep the misconceptions run, how little this vice principal knew about the rigors of the work. That's now changing.

"You know, we're looking for high performers," Parker says. "The same people that are going to be successful in college are the same people that are going to be successful here."

Andrew Spear for NPR / Apprentices take a quiz on wiring applications. Enrollment at the training school has grown from 500 apprentices in 2022 to more than 800 this year.

He notes that the apprenticeship's curriculum is equivalent to college-level coursework. Conduit bending is based on trigonometry. Apprentices have to be able to manipulate decimals and fractions.

Parker was thrilled when in 2023, Ohio's governor signed into law a requirement that licensed school counselors visit a training center like this one to learn about apprenticeships and the careers they lead to, a major step in changing the "college or bust" mentality and recruiting more broadly into the field.

When his own two daughters were deciding about college, he encouraged them to consider following in his path.

"I asked them several times, 'Are you sure you don't want to be an electrician?'" he says. "Now I get to log into their Sallie Mae loan accounts and — you know — ugh. I agreed to pay what?"

Rethinking earlier choices

Andrew Spear for NPR / First-year apprentices practice bending conduit, a task based on trigonometry.

Gather together some of the college graduates at The Electrical Trades Center, and you hear similar themes. A common one: Careers they pursued after college just didn't pay enough.

After finishing her degree in social work, Baukman found jobs in local government agencies working with children and seniors but never earned enough to support her blended family. Her last job was as a prevention specialist in schools, but what she really wanted to do was to become a school social worker, a role that requires a master's degree. With five children at home, plus an estimated $80,000 in student loans, she couldn't figure out how to make it work.

"It just wasn't in the cards," she says. "So I was looking for a change."

Mike Hansen entered the apprenticeship after completing college, ten years in the Army, and some graduate school. He was originally on track to do a doctoral degree in sport and performance psychology, but had seen how others who had gone into academia had struggled.

Andrew Spear for NPR / Apprentice Mike Hansen, a military veteran, pursued a career in academia but left before finishing his Ph.D. He now wishes he could go back and tell his teenage self to consider a career in the trades as an alternative to college.

"They were doing 40 hours of teaching and zero hours of research for $40,000 a year," he says. He left school after finishing his master's degree.

Now, at 39, he wishes he could go back and tell his 17-year-old self to consider a career in the trades from the start. The opportunity was there. His father was an airline mechanic and a member of the Teamsters union. His high school had a vocational school attached to it, but going there was highly stigmatized.

"I distinctly remember as part of our generation... it was massively looked down upon. You were considered a burnout," he says. "Guidance counselors, teachers, my parents, everyone was like, 'Go to college, get an engineering degree. You'll make six figures.'"

For Michael Hughes, the message was slightly different. "The expectation was to get a four-year degree in some field whatsoever, and you'll be fine," he says.

He wasn't sure what he wanted to do, so he majored in English.

Andrew Spear for NPR / Michael Hughes was a college English major who dreamed of writing for TV and movies. Now as an apprentice, he appreciates the breadth of what he's learning and the chance to apply it immediately.

"I had a pipe dream of, you know, writing for TV and movies," he says. After college, he did work for a time for the Geek Squad, mounting televisions and installing home theater systems, among other jobs.

Now, as an apprentice, he's been pulling wire, adding pipe, and replacing panels and fuses in a variety of settings including a police station, a paper mill, a sheet metal plant and an auto plant. He's appreciating the breadth of what he's learning and the chance to apply it immediately.

"It's almost like learning a foreign language by just going to that country and communicating, and then also taking classes and someone teaching you the proper conjugations of verbs," he says.

A future of six-figure earnings

Andrew Spear for NPR / Apprentices are in class one day out of every two weeks. On those days, they're paid a stipend in line with what they earn on job sites. Wages start at $23 an hour and rise as the apprentices reach milestones for hours worked.

Between new construction, commercial renovations and the data center buildout, electricians in Ohio are flush with work. With data center projects in particular, contractors are offering big incentives to get the jobs done quickly.

Parker has heard of projects paying $5 or $10 over the union-negotiated hourly wage. On other projects, all overtime is double time. There's even a rumor about triple time.

"There's some crazy money to be made out there," he says.

The apprentices are guaranteed a minimum hourly wage that starts at $23 an hour. There are built-in raises that come as they reach milestones for hours worked, topping out at $46 an hour. With overtime, many journeyworker electricians earn well over $100,000 a year, something the apprentices are looking forward to.

For now, these apprentices don't get to choose where they work. The program assigns them, based on contractor need. Harry Cekovich has been happy with his assignment at a solar field, where he's primarily running cables through rows of solar panels. There too, he's been picking up overtime while also collecting a $100 per diem. It's money he puts towards gas, although the site is less than an hour from his home.

Andrew Spear for NPR / After graduating from The Ohio State University, Harry Cekovich worked for a chiropractor and later got into massage therapy, something he continues to do on the weekends. During the week, he's been working at a solar field as part of his apprenticeship.

Cekovich is the only one in the group who knows what it's like to earn six figures. For a time, the 34-year-old Ohio State graduate was making pretty good money as a massage therapist and a bartender.

"Granted, I was working 60, 70 hour weeks," he says. "Crazy, nonstop hours, so nothing too great, honestly."

None of those jobs came with benefits. Now, through the union contract, he has both retirement benefits and health insurance with no premiums.

"It's nice to be able to go to doctors and get checked up now," he says.

Mixed feelings about data centers and AI

Andrew Spear for NPR / The proliferation of data centers in Ohio has sent demand for electricians soaring.

With all the data center construction around Columbus, it's a given that the apprentices will work on a data center at some point. Some are more excited about it than others.

"If it's true about them making double or triple time… I want to work at data centers exclusively," jokes Cekovich.

Hansen is not so enthusiastic.

"There's enough concern and discussion going on right now about the harms that data centers cause," he says, citing their heavy energy and water use and the noise they generate. "Once I become a journeyman, and I'm allowed to pick my calls, I probably won't pick a job call for a data center, personally."

Ohio Gov.-elect Amy Acton has called for a "conditional moratorium" on new data center construction to ensure that developers cover their own utility costs, adhere to environmental standards and use union labor, among other things.

Whatever happens, Hansen expects there will be plenty of work at area hospitals, schools, commercial buildings and factories.

The apprentices are aware that the rapid buildout of data centers — especially hyperscale ones built to power AI — is a big reason the apprenticeship has been able to bring in so many recruits. At the moment, it accounts for about half the work in the school's jurisdiction.

"It kind of seems like it is, for better or worse, the way of the future," says Cekovich, adding that the proliferation of data centers influenced his decision to go into the electrical trades. "Are we contributing to the end of civilization with AI getting to be what it might become? Not totally sure."

Come what may, Hansen believes he and his classmates will be okay.

"I would like to see Chat GPT wire a three-way switch," he says. "We're still going to need electricians."

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