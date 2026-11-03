Election Day 2026: Photos from around the country

Against a backdrop of deep political division and with the control of Congress at stake, voters across the country are heading to the polls today to cast their ballots for the 2026 midterm elections. From lines at polling stations to the anticipation and reactions as the results come in, NPR station photographers are documenting the election in their communities.

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Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times and WBEZ Voters fill out their ballots at Chicago's McKinley Park Library.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU An election official tapes "VOTE" signs to a wall to direct voters to the polling room in the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Va.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Voters take to the polls at Wild Carrot, an event space in St. Louis' Shaw neighborhood.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU Tyler Prehn, 5 (right), inserts his father's ballot into the tabulating machine at Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School in Herndon, Va. His brother, Levi Prehn, 3, looks on.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Diane Mitchell hands out Dutch Deli sandwiches and cookies from a food truck in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ben Hovland / MPR News Peg Ihinger takes a photo as she leaves her early voting sticker at the memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. "I just want this nightmare to end for our city and our country," Ihinger said. "And damn it, they shouldn't have died." Pretti and Renée Good, both 37 and residents of Minneapolis, were killed in separate incidents by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge in January.

Beth LaBerge / KQED Voters drop off ballots outside the City Hall Voting Center in San Francisco.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative A large "VOTE" sign hangs from a balcony outside of Hartford City Hall in Hartford, Conn.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public A voter collects their "I Voted" sticker after casting their ballot at Manchester High School in Manchester, Conn.

Kerem Yücel / MPR News Voters cast their ballots at electronic voting stations at a polling station in Hastings City Hall in Hastings, Minn.

Ben Ackman / WAMU "NATL GUARD 50 FT BACK" is marked on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at University Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas.