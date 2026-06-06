In Ohio, the Sikh community passes traditions to the next generation

Since 2023, Akash Pamarthy has been documenting the lives of members of the Sikh religion around Ohio. The Sikh faith originated in the Punjab region of northwest India in the 15th century, but Sikh people have migrated and settled around the world. In Ohio, Pamarthy found a community that embraces its Sikh Indian roots and a new generation blending their faith with their American identity.
"Sikhism has always fascinated me," Pamarthy said. "The Sikh faith is deeply community-oriented, grounded in equality, resilience and service. Sikhs stand tall and support one another through every challenge."
NPR asked Pamarthy about his work to document the community. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Can you tell me a bit about the community's history in India and here?
Their history is marked by displacement and struggle. When India was partitioned, Punjab was divided into two, leaving the Sikh community in economic distress with immense loss of land and wealth. Seeking opportunities to rebuild, many migrated abroad to support their families. In 1984, following Operation Blue Star, the assassination of India's prime minister by her Sikh bodyguard triggered horrific mob violence that killed thousands of Sikhs across the country, pushing many more to flee.
In the United States, after 9/11, Sikhs were often misidentified because of their turbans and faced racial attacks and discrimination. Yet, despite centuries of persecution — from Mughal rulers to modern misunderstandings, they have never abandoned their faith or identity. It takes immense courage to remain true to who you are, and the Sikh community continues to embody that courage generation after generation.
What are the impacts of the current political climate on the community now?
The Sikhs are proud Americans who deeply respect this country and see it as a land of opportunity. Many have built their lives here and wholeheartedly call the U.S. their home. However, the current political climate has created a sense of unease — not just for Sikhs but for many communities. Even though they are law-abiding and contribute positively to society, there is still an underlying fear and uncertainty.
Anyone can be American. They're ... rooted in a different faith, but they're proud to be there in this country, proud to contribute, proud to represent or call themselves as American — while rooted in their own culture.
Can you tell me a bit about the people you met while making this work? Is there an individual who made a big impact?
During the project, I lived with 82-year-old Jagbir Singh Dhillon. I never met my grandfathers, but my time with him felt like what it would have been to have one. He taught me everyday skills like chopping wood, cooking, shoveling snow and deeper lessons about patience, kindness and purpose. I learned a lot from him about life, people and relationships. He was one of the best roommates I've ever had. We often spent long evenings talking about anything and everything, sitting by the fire. I never needed my phone or felt bored in his company.
He reminded me a lot of my grandmother, who always looked forward to feeding me. He was the same way — always making sure I ate enough. He would often say, "Kuch khata hi nahi, kaise jeeyega?" which means, "You don't eat anything — how will you live?"
What is something you learned about yourself while making this project?
One thing I've learned about myself is that I'm not someone who gives up easily. I keep trying, even after I fail. When I'm passionate about something, I pursue it with persistence.