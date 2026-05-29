Protests continue at New Jersey ICE facility

Protests are expected to continue Friday outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark, N.J.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lauren Herman, legal director for the advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey, about what’s happening inside and outside Delaney Hall.

Editor’s Note: After this segment aired, the Department of Homeland Security responded to Lauren Herman’s claims of ICE agents attacking inmates. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement quote: “No detainee is being beaten. On May 28, 2026, staff responded to a physical fight involving detainees at Delaney Hall. In accordance with established ICE policies and their training, staff used the minimum amount of force to safely deescalate the situation. Following the incident, all affected detainees were promptly evaluated by on-site medical personnel and were cleared with no serious injuries.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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