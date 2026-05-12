$4.8M settlement reached over Louisiana traffic stop death, AP sources say

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana officials have agreed to a tentative $4.8 million settlement with the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died during a violent 2019 roadside arrest carried out by five white officers, two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

The settlement would end a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Greene, whose death drew national attention after the AP in 2021 obtained footage showing Louisiana State Police officers punching, kicking and using stun guns outside the city of Monroe.

The settlement is subject to approval by the Louisiana Legislature, said two people with direct knowledge of the lawsuit who were not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement.

Louisiana State Police spokesperson Capt. Russell Graham said the agency could not comment on the terms of the settlement because the process "has not yet been finalized."

Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Last year, federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against the troopers involved in Greene's fatal arrest.

For two years after Greene's death, the circumstances of the traffic stop following a high-speed chase remained shrouded in secrecy. State police refused to release footage of the arrest, initially claiming Greene, 49, died after crashing into a tree during the pursuit.

Video later obtained by AP showed that troopers had used stun guns on the unarmed Greene as he apologized for leading them on the chase. Troopers wrestled Greene to the ground, placed him in a chokehold and punched him. They dragged him facedown on the ground while his hands were cuffed and his legs were shackled then left him lying on the ground without providing aid.

Troopers had initially sought to pull Greene over for an unspecified traffic violation.

In the final days of President Joe Biden's administration in January 2025, the Justice Department found that Louisiana State Police engaged in a statewide pattern of excessive force during arrests and vehicle pursuits. Several months later, the DOJ under President Donald Trump rescinded these findings.

The investigation was launched in 2022 after an investigation by the AP exposed a series of brutal beatings by troopers.

Copyright 2026 NPR