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Photos: 'No Kings' Protests Across the Country

NPR | By Meredith Nierman
Published March 28, 2026 at 1:59 PM AKDT

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.

Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.
Martin do Nascimento / KQED
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KQED
Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.
Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.
Jaida Grey Eagle / MPR News
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MPR News
Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.
Thousands sign a banner that says "We the People" at the protest at the Capitol in Hartford.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
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Connecticut Public
Thousands sign a banner that says "We the People" at the protest at the Capitol in Hartford.
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.
Natalie Behring / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.
Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Jon Cherry / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.
Ken Cedeno / AFP
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AFP
Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.
Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.
Ken MacDonald tears up as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans in Hartford.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
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Connecticut Public
Ken MacDonald tears up as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans in Hartford.
A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
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KUT News
A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.
Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.
Elijah Nouvelage / AFP
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AFP
Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.
Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.
Arthur Mansavage / GBH News
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GBH News
Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.
Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Julie Denesha / KCUR
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KCUR
Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Ken Cedeno / AFP
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AFP
Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.
Charly Triballeau / AFP
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AFP
Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.
Demonstrators begin to march from the Western Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
Steven Garcia / Minnesota Public Radio
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Minnesota Public Radio
Demonstrators begin to march from the Western Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
NPR News
Meredith Nierman