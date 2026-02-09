The latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie. And, takeaways from Super Bowl 60

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The authorities' search for Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has entered its second week. The people who took Nancy from her Arizona home sent a message to the Guthries. One TV station, KGUN, said it received a ransom note demanding $6 million by this evening. Here's what we know so far about the case.

AP / Pima County Sheriff's Department / Pima County Sheriff's Department This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

🎧 Police have not publicly confirmed the details of the ransom note in concrete terms, NPR's Bill Chappell tells Up First. The FBI says it could be complicated to receive proof of life from the kidnappers because artificial intelligence could be used to create a convincing video of Nancy. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not identified any suspects so far in the case. Chappell notes that all the video messages the Guthries have released have a caption that ends with the same plea: "Bring her home."

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be deposed virtually behind closed doors by lawmakers on Capitol Hill today. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking minors for sex with Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee summoned Maxwell to answer questions about Epstein, his crimes and his powerful associates, including President Trump. Maxwell's testimony will come a week after the Justice Department's release of what it calls the final batch of Epstein-related documents.

🎧 Maxwell isn't expected to say much — maybe even nothing at all, NPR's Scott Neuman says. She is likely to repeat many things she told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July 2025. Maxwell is challenging her conviction in court and probably won't say anything that could jeopardize her appeal. Some lawmakers want the names of 25 men Maxwell named in court papers who entered a secret settlement and weren't part of the Epstein investigation.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 yesterday to win Super Bowl 60. It's the second time the team has won the NFL's title game. Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny gave a halftime concert filled with symbolism. During the show, he was seen handing a Grammy Award to a young Latino boy. Social media thought the child was Liam Conejo Ramos, who was detained by federal immigration agents last month. But NPR music confirmed it wasn't him.

➡️ Bad Bunny's act featured Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a real wedding. The show didn't shy away from making a political statement. Pop Culture Happy Hour unpacks the performance and Bad Bunny's place in the culture wars.

Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a real wedding. The show didn't shy away from making a political statement. unpacks the performance and Bad Bunny's place in the culture wars. ➡️ As tens of millions watched Bad Bunny, Kid Rock headlined a halftime program for the conservative organization Turning Point USA. The event also featured country musicians Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice. Here's what happened at the alternative halftime show.

The State Department is purging all social media posts on its public X accounts made before Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025. The department confirmed to NPR that the posts will be archived internally. It informed staff members that anyone who wants to see older posts must file a Freedom of Information Act request, according to a department employee. This would be a sharp departure from how previous administrations have handled preserving their digital footprint.

➡️ The State Department's announcement came after the president posted a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on social media. The White House blamed the post, which was later deleted, on a staffer. However, Trump has refused to apologize for the racist meme.

Today's listen

/ Neon / Neon Mehdi Mahmoudian, right, was arrested by the Iranian authorities in late January for denouncing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as being primarily responsible for the mass killing of Iranian protesters. He is a co-writer of It Was Just An Accident, a film by Jafar Panahi, left.

Iranian screenwriter Mehdi Mahmoudian, co-writer of the Oscar-nominated film It Was Just an Accident, was arrested on Feb. 3, just weeks before the Academy Awards. The arrest came after he signed a statement holding Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, primarily responsible for the mass killing of Iranian protesters. Jafar Panahi, who directed the film, estimates that this arrest is Mahmoudian's eighth time in jail. Panahi and Mahmoudian met in prison in 2022. Panahi joined Morning Edition host Leila Fadel from France to discuss Mahmoudian's latest arrest and the powerful message behind their film. Listen to what he had to say or read the transcript of the interview.

Picture show

Tommy Trenchard for NPR / Paleontologist Lazarus Kgasi in front of the Ditsong National Museum of Natural History in Pretoria, South Africa, where he works as a laboratory manager and junior curator. Kgasi, who began working on fossil sites as a hired labourer with no knowledge at all of fossils, has over time emerged as a prominent figure in South African paleontology, and one of only a handful of Black South Africans in what remains an overwhelmingly White-dominated field.

For many years, white researchers dominated paleontology in South Africa, often erasing the contributions of Black workers who unearthed fossils. Lazarus Kgasi is changing that narrative. After about two years of digging up fossils for researchers without knowing why, Kgasi began asking questions about why he was doing the work. Now, the respected Black paleontologist isn't just digging for others — he is coloring in the story of his own ancestors. Check out some of the fossils Kgasi has discovered and been credited for.

3 things to know before you go

Allison Robbert/AP / FR172296 AP / FR172296 AP Sarah Kaplan, a Washington Post journalist, protests outside of the newspaper's headquarters on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. That same day, CEO Will Lewis was photographed at the NFL Honors in San Francisco.

The Washington Post Publisher and Chief Executive, Will Lewis, announced Saturday that he will depart after just two years in the role. The move follows Wednesday's layoffs of a third of the newsroom. Health officials warn that confirmed measles cases may have been transmitted at this year's National March for Life rally and concert in Washington, D.C. American skier Breezy Johnson claimed Team USA's first Olympic gold in Milan at the women's downhill race. Johnson's win comes after ski star Lindsey Vonn crashed in the event and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

