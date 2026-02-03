Millions of Syrian refugees have returned home after the fall of the Assad regime

More than 3 million Syrian refugees have returned to Syria since the ousting of the Assad regime in December 2024. But after 50 years of the Assad dynasty’s repressive reign and nearly 14 years of civil war, much of the country is in ruins.

Charlotte Slente, secretary general of the Danish Refugee Council, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Damascus to discuss the humanitarian situation on the ground.

