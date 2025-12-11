Sen. Jeanne Shaheen warns millions could lose coverage as ACA votes near defeat

With existing Affordable Care Act tax subsidies nearing expiration, the Senate is preparing to vote on two competing proposals — one from Democrats and one from Republicans — even though neither is expected to reach the 60 votes required to advance.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the outcome appears all but predetermined. On Morning Edition, she explained that "people are seeing their insurance rates come through, and they are doubling, tripling, in some cases, even more." If Congress fails to act, she warned, "we're going to see a lot of people who are going to lose their health insurance."

Shaheen added that voters will "know very clearly who to blame if it doesn't pass," noting rising pressure on House Republicans from constituents who "are seeing these rate increases and not being able to afford their health insurance."

Shaheen also addressed political disagreement closer to home. Her daughter, Stephanie Shaheen is running for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire and has publicly criticized her mother's vote to reopen the government. The senator shared that they spent a "great" Thanksgiving together. As for the disagreement, she added, "I know where she stands on the issue, and she knows where I stand, and I'm looking forward to seeing her as an independent in Congress, speaking her mind and working on health care issues."

The radio version of this story was edited by Ally Schweitzer and produced by Nia Dumas. The digital text was written by Majd Al-Wahedi and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

