Young voters could be key to midterm success, but they've soured on both parties

As Republicans and Democrats gear up for the midterm elections next year, they're each losing ground with a group that may be key in determining control of Congress: young voters.

Gen Z and millennial Americans are a growing portion of the electorate, estimated to make up roughly half of all eligible voters by 2026. However, these same voters are also feeling increasingly unhappy with the political system that they're poised to dominate in the coming years, notably as they struggle with the high cost of living.

That's reflected in a new poll from the University of Chicago, which shows that nearly 60% disapprove of President Trump's job in office, while just 30% approve, a six-point drop compared to his favorability rating in the survey last year.

The University of Chicago's GenForward survey, first obtained by NPR, also paints a sobering picture for both parties ahead of the midterms. Support for Democrats has dropped substantially since last year, with the latest survey finding that roughly six in 10 young people now have unfavorable impressions of both parties.

University of Chicago professor Cathy Cohen is the founder and director of the GenForward Survey. She argues that the political dissatisfaction young people are feeling is directly tied to their deeply rooted concerns about the economy.

"There is a real sense that these individuals and these parts of the administration are not delivering," explained Cohen. "Young people are feeling like the state or the government is not, in fact, providing the opportunities that they're seeking to advance their lives."

The latest GenForward survey — conducted Oct. 24 through Nov. 10 — draws on 5,390 interviews with white, Black, Latino, and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Americans between the ages of 18 and 42.

Respondents were most likely to prioritize issues concerning affordability as the most important challenges facing the country today. Nearly nine in 10 were concerned about the price of food and the cost of healthcare. Roughly a quarter reported feeling extremely or very worried about being able to pay their mortgage or rent, while about a third believe they will be worse off financially than their parents.

That collective financial worry isn't new — especially as home and rental prices have climbed at a faster pace than wages for roughly 20 years, and Gen Z and millennials report higher rates of student loan debt and more mortgage debt.

The economy has long defined elections, and 2024 was no exception. Many young Americans cast their ballots in the presidential race for Trump on account of his pledge to address inflation, helping him narrow Democrats' typical advantage among millennial and Gen Z voters.

The early outlook for 2026

Heading into 2026, the GenForward survey gives Democrats an early leg up. When respondents were asked who they would choose on a generic congressional ballot between Democrats and Republicans, Democrats lead by 15 points. However, roughly 3 in 10 either rejected both options or vowed to choose a third-party instead.

That call for political variety is loud — more than 80% of young Americans said they agreed with the statement that Democrats and Republicans "do such a poor job representing the American people that voters need more political party choices."

The findings comes at a time when many Gen Z and millennial Americans already distrust American institutions and their ability to make change — a point reflected in the poll, as nearly 70% say they have little to no trust in the Trump administration or Congress.

However, to Cohen, that distrust connects back to how young Americans are feeling about their economic opportunities. She points out that when asked about factors needed to make democracy work well in the U.S., 33% chose housing and food affordability, the top selection after the need for free and fair elections at 41%.

"These young people are saying that without the ability to have full lives, they can't be full citizens," she said. "They're rejecting this idea that we should kind of separate or bifurcate discussions of democracy from discussions of affordability."

