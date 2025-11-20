2 Senators want to hold big tech accountable for harms caused by algorithms

Social media companies and their respective algorithms have repeatedly been accused of fueling political polarization by promoting divisive content on their platforms . Now, two U.S. Senators have introduced legislation aimed at holding tech companies accountable for those business practices.

Sens. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., joined Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep to talk about the impact of social media algorithms on U.S. politics and beyond and their plan to address it. Listen to the interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

Copyright 2025 NPR