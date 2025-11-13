Clothing rentals on the rise as shoppers and retailers brace for tariffs impact

Two years ago Lydia Patel made a big decision — she stopped buying clothes.

"In my busy life nowadays – I realized especially after Covid — I go to work in scrubs," explains the pharmacist, YouTube creator and mom of three in Minnesota. "I don't dress up anymore for work, so I really don't need a whole lot of new clothes."

After seeing the outfits she rarely wore to kids' birthday parties and daytime events piling up in her closet, she thought, why not rent her wardrobe instead?

While Rent the Runway set the tone for the clothing rental industry when it launched 16 years ago — offering designer gowns for a night — it and trendy competitors like Nuuly now let consumers borrow a set number of items, including dresses, jeans and even winter coats, for a monthly price. When customers are done, they return the pieces to the companies, which handle the shipping and cleaning.

The concept was intriguing to Patel. "I kind of looked into rental as an option because I don't really want to hang on to pieces forever," she said. "By the time I have something else to go to, the trends will have changed. My tastes might have changed."

Over two years later, Patel says, deciding to rent her clothes "has opened up access to more quality pieces that are unique and fit what I want to wear at the moment without breaking the bank." And she doesn't have to worry about storing or washing the items she borrows.

"I don't even know what you do with silk. And I don't want to," she says.

Patel is just one of over a half a million women — this industry caters almost exclusively to women — who are using clothing rental platforms, according to some of the companies' public data.

The industry is worth $2.6 billion, and is projected to more than double in value by 2035, according to market research firm, Future Market Insights . Its growth is a signal that shoppers are looking for budget-friendly alternatives as inflation and tariffs threaten to push clothing prices higher.

The price of new clothes is rising – and tariffs aren't helping

Apparel prices have risen 9% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's far less than overall inflation, which has risen nearly 26% over the same time period. Still, experts believe, as tariffs settle in and make their way through the supply chain and into shopping bags, consumers will start to see price tags change. Barely any garments are made in the U.S. today.

This winter will likely see some strong increases in apparel sales. They'll be "driven by inflation and tariff-related price increases as brands and retailers have to pay more to import clothing," says Sky Canaves, an analyst at the market research firm eMarketer. For some brands, this means passing on costs to consumers will be "unavoidable," she says.

If you're in the market for a new coat this winter, you may already be feeling the pinch. Jackets and outerwear prices rose 24% over the past year, according to an AlixPartners study .

This has sent some shoppers exploring the rental and secondhand market. "Services that can offer consumers the opportunity to keep their wardrobes fresh on an ongoing basis are really benefiting," says Canaves.

It's an opportunity not lost on Patel. She estimates that if she purchased instead of rented her clothes, it would cost her thousands of dollars. Instead, using rental for just six months out of the year keeps her within the $500 she budgets annually for clothing.

"I put my subscription on pause most of the time," she says. She reactivates her membership before events or trips.

Nuuly President Dave Hayne says that's OK. "We know that subscribers aren't going to need us every month of the year, and that's fine." He says the company has made it easy for its users to take a break when they need to and return when they need the service.

And so far, Hayne says, subscribers have been coming back.

The rental industry can't escape tariffs

However, rental fashion platforms are not immune from the impact of tariffs, which are leading to shipment cancellations and production delays. Fewer items reaching U.S. shores means fewer options for shoppers, Canaves says.

Because rental platforms must keep their stock of styles constantly refreshed to meet customers' expectations, "they're exposed to many of the same cost pressures facing traditional retailers," she explains.

But unlike traditional retailers, it's hard for fashion rental companies to pass on increased costs to consumers because their subscriptions are offered at set monthly prices.

Still, rental companies remain optimistic about the future. Hayne says Nuuly is doing multiple things to manage the cost of tariffs. "[We're] thinking about where we're sourcing from and where brands are buying from, and how we split costs," he says.

Unlike other rental platforms, Nuuly has a parent company — URBN, which also owns brands like Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. Hayne calls the relationship a "big plus" for Nuuly, allowing it to work closely with its sister brands on buying certain styles as well as purchasing apparel at cost.

Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman says while her company has had "bigger fish to fry" than tariffs — after losing over half its subscriber base during the pandemic — it pays clothing brands based on the performance of its inventory, instead of buying the items outright. "So we've been less affected than most."

Decking the halls in a rental

The holidays are the busiest time for fashion rental as people shop for that special look for office parties, family gatherings and New Year's Eve that they can return after the stroke of midnight. But the added demand strains existing inventory challenges.

Both Nuuly and Rent the Runway have taken efforts to avoid running out of items.

"We heard from [our customers] that the biggest problem we had in our business was inventory availability," Hyman says. To address this, Rent the Runway committed to doubling the amount of styles available to its subscribers this year.

But Hayne admits it's hard to get those numbers right. "One of the most important things for this business to be successful is trying to balance inventory levels with subscriber levels," he said.

Both Hyman and Hayne's advice to consumers looking to rent for the holidays: rent as soon as you can.

This busy holiday season Patel says she'll be wearing rented clothes. But she's still determining whether her pick will be a fun "ugly sweater" or velvety dress.

Given clothing rentals' growing popularity, odds are she'll hardly be alone.

