When SNAP benefits will arrive is still in flux. Here's what communities are doing to fill the gap

The Trump administration says it will restart the national food aid program known as SNAP using money from a Department of Agriculture contingency fund but will only pay out half the amount participants would normally receive.

In a court filing, officials said depleting that fund means "no funds will remain for new SNAP applicants certified in November, disaster assistance, or as a cushion against the potential catastrophic consequences of shutting down SNAP entirely."

Starting Nov. 1, SNAP benefits did not hit accounts as expected after the USDA, which administers SNAP, froze funding, citing the federal government shutdown. The shutdown is now in its 35th day.

It is unclear when low-income families who depend on SNAP will receive these partial funds. The Trump administration said it anticipates long delays — "anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months" — before benefits arrive in the hands of registered SNAP recipients.

Last week, two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funding to provide SNAP benefits for the 42 million people who rely on the program to feed their families. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston ruled the Trump administration has until Monday to decide whether to pay at least partial SNAP food benefits but did not issue a temporary restraining order. In Rhode Island, U.S. District Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. granted a temporary restraining order and said the Trump administration must submit a plan on how it would comply with his order, or "at least an update," by noon on Monday, Ocean State Media reported. Both judges were appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Are you worried about your SNAP benefits? NPR wants to hear your story

SNAP, the country's largest anti-hunger program, dates back to the Great Depression and has never been disrupted this way. Most recipients are seniors, families with kids and people with disabilities.

Food banks are stretched thin

In the few days since SNAP funding elapsed, food banks across the country have experienced a surge of people in need of their services, leading to long lines and widespread worries about how they will meet the escalating demand in the coming weeks. Some food bank administrators warn that it may soon amount to a public health crisis .

Small grocery stores , local farmers , and other retailers authorized to accept SNAP benefits are also bracing for changes as many of their usual customers are without the means to pay for food this month.

Some local communities have set up informal systems to support their neighbors in need of food assistance. In several cities, food banks have collaborated with government officials to connect residents with food resources. Others put out calls for volunteers to support their work.

While many food banks have previously dealt with difficult situations like natural disasters that strained their operations, the scale of this nationwide shutdown represents an unprecedented national food crisis . Senior citizens may be disproportionately impacted.

— Anusha Mathur , NPR

Read more: 'The helpers need help'. Food banks brace for impact as SNAP cliff looms

Reporters from the NPR Network are covering the uncertainty and lapse in benefits in states across the country.

Here's what we know so far.

State-specific impacts:

Alabama

Roughly 749,000 people are enrolled in SNAP in Alabama, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP in Alabama, according to the USDA. In 2024, SNAP assistance reached 15% of the state population (1 in 7 people).

(1 in 7 people). Alabama's Department of Human Resources (DHR), the agency responsible for SNAP in the state, says on its website that individuals can still apply for SNAP benefits during the suspension and DHR will continue to process applications and determine eligibility. Benefits will not be issued until the suspension is lifted.

individuals can still apply for SNAP benefits during the suspension and DHR will continue to process applications and determine eligibility. Benefits will not be issued until the suspension is lifted. Current SNAP recipients, however, "must continue to recertify their benefits, report as they normally would, and submit all documentation that would normally be required for them to continue in the program," DHR says. This is necessary so that each SNAP recipient can more quickly use their November funds in the grocery stores.

Alaska

Roughly 66,000 people are enrolled in SNAP in Alaska, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP in Alaska, according to the USDA.

The Alaska Department of Health said on Oct. 31 that it had not received funding for November's SNAP benefits [ Alaska Public Media ]

] Officials say the division will continue adding SNAP beneficiaries during the shutdown and Alaskans who lost food because of Typhoon Halong in western Alaska can apply to get October SNAP benefits re-issued. Michelle DeWitt, executive director of Bethel Community Services Foundation, said the state's formal food security safety nets are already stretched thin in the wake of the early October storm. [ Alaska Public Media ]

] Sen. Lisa Murkowski told NPR's Scott Detrow that she hopes that contingency funding can be used to help pay out SNAP benefits, particularly for those impacted by Typhoon Halong. "I have seen different statements indicating that these contingency funds need to be reserved for disasters," she said on Friday. "For those SNAP recipients in Alaska who have suffered this disaster, yeah, we want to make sure that they have some level of assistance or relief there."

Arizona

More than 887,000 people are enrolled in SNAP in Arizona, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP in Arizona, according to the USDA. Indigenous communities, including the Navajo and Cherokee Nations have been hit particularly hard. A third of Navajo households depend on SNAP. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. declared a state of emergency "due to this federally imposed food crisis." [ KJZZ ]

] The Arizona Department of Economic Security, which administers SNAP in the state, is directing Arizona SNAP recipients to local food banks if they need immediate food assistance. Food banks in Arizona can be found through the Arizona Food Bank Network . [ KJZZ ]

Arkansas

Roughly 236,000 people are enrolled in SNAP in Arkansas, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP in Arkansas, according to the USDA. Arkansas' Department of Human Services says SNAP beneficiaries should prepare for a delay or disruption in November benefits, according to an Oct. 22 post on the agency website. The agency is awaiting further guidance from USDA.

should prepare for a delay or disruption in November benefits, according to an Oct. 22 post on the agency website. The agency is awaiting further guidance from USDA.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders directed $500,000 to six food bank networks across Arkansas , blaming Democrats for the shutdown and the impact on SNAP beneficiaries in her state: "The simplest, fastest solution remains for Democrats to reopen the government and fund programs like SNAP, but in the meantime, my administration will work with our legislators, churches, and food banks to help feed Arkansans."

, blaming Democrats for the shutdown and the impact on SNAP beneficiaries in her state: "The simplest, fastest solution remains for Democrats to reopen the government and fund programs like SNAP, but in the meantime, my administration will work with our legislators, churches, and food banks to help feed Arkansans." Arkansas' DHS is pushing SNAP recipients to find local food pantries, churches and other organizations for temporary food assistance and to check for eligibility of other food programs. As the benefits run dry, some community members have established informal systems to foot their neighbors' grocery bills. [ Little Rock Public Radio ]

California

Over 5.5 million people are enrolled in CalFresh — the state's implementation of the federally funded SNAP program. Well over 1 million people in LA County. The other major SoCal counties — San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange — each have more than 300,000 people on CalFresh, according to state data . [ LAist ]

— the state's implementation of the federally funded SNAP program. Well over 1 million people in LA County. The other major SoCal counties — San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange — each have more than 300,000 people on CalFresh, . [ ] Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Oct. 22 that he would deploy the California National Guard to support food banks across California as the federal government shutdown drags on. [ KQED ]

] Early into November, food banks and pantries in Los Angeles are already experiencing an uptick in people needing their services [ LAist ]. In the San Francisco area, local restaurants and businesses have stepped up to feed families depending on CalFresh [ KQED ] and have been relying on volunteer support [ KQED ]. Mayor Daniel Lurie pledged $18 million to cover SNAP Benefits for November. [ KQED ].

]. In the San Francisco area, local restaurants and businesses have stepped up to feed families depending on CalFresh [ ] and have been relying on volunteer support [ ]. Mayor Daniel Lurie pledged $18 million to cover SNAP Benefits for November. [ ]. California is among the states suing the Trump administration over its decision to suspend federal food benefits during the government shutdown. [ KQED ]

For more on alternative free resources in the San Francisco Bay Area, head to KQED .

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis said 600,000 Coloradans, half of whom are children, won't get SNAP benefits on Nov. 1. Polis warned that state funding would not be nearly enough to offset the federal SNAP delay. [ Colorado Public Radio ]

] Colorado's Joint Budget Committee has unanimously approved spending $10 million from the state's reserves to shore up food banks and food assistance programs [ Colorado Public Radio ]

] As the Nov. 1 date nears, food banks and county health services have been preparing for a delay in the federal program and increased crowds needing assistance. [ Colorado Public Radio ]

For more resources in Colorado, head to Colorado Public Radio or Denverite .

Connecticut

SNAP serves an estimated 360,000 people in Connecticut per year, according to state officials. [ CT Public ]

] Connecticut will spend $3 million, which will stretch about two weeks, to partially supplement federal food aid benefits through the nonprofit Connecticut Foodshare. [ WSHU ]

] Sen. Richard Blumenthal sharply critiqued the Trump administration for the shutdown and resulting impact on SNAP: "Millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table — a harsh reality that President Trump has abjectly failed to recognize, and Republicans have made worse by refusing to work with Democrats on reopening the government and providing access to health care." [ CT Public ]

] Meanwhile State Sen. Stephen Harding, Connecticut's Senate Minority Leader blamed Democrats: "Bottom line: Democrats need to join Republicans in voting to reopen the government and resolve this crisis."[ CT Public ]

] Shortly after the latest shutdown began, some Connecticut legislators asked if the state — which has enjoyed unprecedented budget surpluses averaging more than $1.8 billion since 2017 — could again pump some of its own resources into SNAP benefits. But if EBT cards are shut off that could prove ineffective. Officials say they are exploring options to expand emergency aid to food pantries and food banks and other nonprofit nutrition assistance services. [ CT Public ]

For more on alternative free resources in Connecticut and how you can help neighbors experiencing food insecurity, head to Connecticut Public Radio .

Delaware

Over 110,000 people in Delaware are enrolled in in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in in SNAP according to the USDA. Gov. Matt Meyer told NPR's A Martinez on Oct. 31 that Delaware would use state money to temporarily fund SNAP benefits: "Normally, SNAP assistance is provided one time on a monthly basis. A card is loaded electronically. We're going to do that weekly, just looking at what the federal government is doing. We don't believe this is a state financial responsibility, but as a governor, we need to stand up and lead in this time."

on Oct. 31 that Delaware would use state money to temporarily fund SNAP benefits: "Normally, SNAP assistance is provided one time on a monthly basis. A card is loaded electronically. We're going to do that weekly, just looking at what the federal government is doing. We don't believe this is a state financial responsibility, but as a governor, we need to stand up and lead in this time." Meyer announced a state of emergency and said the state would cover benefits weekly through November. [ WHYY ]

For more on alternative free resources in Delaware and how you can help neighbors experiencing food insecurity, head to WHYY.

District of Columbia

Over 130,000 people in the District of Columbia are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA. D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb was among a group of state attorneys general who signed on to a letter to the USDA asking for clarification on why reserve funds set aside for this purpose were not being used.

asking for clarification on why reserve funds set aside for this purpose were not being used. The Capital Area Food Bank has seen some of its own federal funding slashed even as demand skyrockets. [ WAMU ]

Florida

Nearly 3 million people in Florida are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Of Florida's SNAP users, children and seniors comprise the majority of participants. In Miami-Dade, one in four households rely on SNAP. [ WLRN ]

] State officials have warned SNAP recipients that benefits for the month of November "will not be issued until federal funding is restored." [ WLRN ]

] U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat from Orlando, is calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature to convene a special session and pass legislation to fund SNAP, as a potential lapse in federal funding looms due to the federal government shutdown. [ WLRN ]

] In addition, federal lawmakers passed changes to work requirements for SNAP as part of the Big, Beautiful Bill Act this year that take effect Saturday. [ WUSF ]

] Earlier this month, Florida lawmakers learned that the state had a 15% administrative error rate in 2024, which will cost the state roughly $1 billion a year starting as early as 2027. [ WUSF ]

Georgia

SNAP serves 1.3 million people in Georgia , according to the USDA.

, according to the USDA. At the same time, the state's SNAP administrators say they need more than $60 million from the state to maintain staffing in 2026 to make up for federal cuts. [ WABE ]

] Georgia state Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes called on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to dip into the state's $14.6 billion budget surplus. Kemp has said he will not release any funds and called on Georgia's two Democratic senators to vote to reopen the government, calling SNAP benefits running out "the latest example of D.C. Democrats putting bad politics over the people they claim to care about." [ Georgia Public Broadcasting ]

] Local reporting highlights the direct impact this loss of funding has on the state's economy and rural communities, especially. Fox5 Atlanta reports that SNAP "injects more than $3 billion per year into Georgia's economy, supporting over 2,300 grocery stores, big box chains, specialty shops and farmers markets statewide." And 17% of rural Georgians rely on SNAP, compared to 11% in metro areas.

that SNAP "injects more than $3 billion per year into Georgia's economy, supporting over 2,300 grocery stores, big box chains, specialty shops and farmers markets statewide." And 17% of rural Georgians rely on SNAP, compared to 11% in metro areas. WABE reports that food pantries in Georgia are "bracing for impact." [ WABE ]

Guam

Over 32,000 people in Guam are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a bill Monday that funds SNAP through November for the nearly 30% of Guam's population that receive the benefits.

Pacific Daily News reports that the law means that $12.3 million will go to SNAP and $800,000 will go to the USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC benefits.

Hawaii

For more resources in Hawaii, head to Hawai'i Public Radio .

Idaho

Over 130,000 people in Idaho are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it will not distribute food stamps in November. [ Boise State Public Radio ]

] The Idaho Foodbank, which serves about 216,000 people each month through 400 partners across the state, anticipates an increase in people accessing food pantries and soup kitchens as benefits run out at the end of the month. [ Boise State Public Radio ]

Illinois

Nearly 2 million people in Illinois are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order to direct $20 million in state funding from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the BRIDGE Fund to support food banks across Illinois [ WBEZ ]. Food pantries and pop-ups on the South and West sides of Chicago were hit with long lines on Saturday [ WEBZ ].

]. Food pantries and pop-ups on the South and West sides of Chicago were hit with long lines on Saturday [ ]. Food pantries in Chicago are urging families to prepare a "plan B" if federal benefits are paused for the nutritional program that helps low-income households. [ WBEZ ]

Indiana

Iowa

Over 250,000 people in Iowa are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA. Iowa's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been meeting with the state's six regional food banks. HHS will use existing state funds to match cash donations to the food banks up to $1 million [ Iowa Public Radio ]

] Kathy Underhill, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), which runs a network of 14 food pantries, said this would hit low-income Iowans incredibly hard. "November is always the busiest month in the food bank and food pantry world, and if SNAP benefits do not go out on time in November, the capacity of food banks and food pantries will be pushed to their very limits," Underhill said. [ Iowa Public Radio ]

Kansas

Kentucky

Over 550,000 people in Kentucky are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Funding for food assistance benefits next month isn't coming, Gov. Andy Beshear said, due to the federal government shutdown. Funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program is also delayed. [ LPM ]

] Food Pantries called for extra support over the weekend in anticipation of the SNAP benefits cliff. [ Louisville Public Media ]

Louisiana

Over 800,000 people in Louisiana are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA. Gov. Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency to fund Louisiana SNAP benefits amid federal shutdown. The initial round of funding will come from the Louisiana Department of Health. Legislators also have the option to tap into a state reserve fund to subsidize future months and have approved the initial $150 million ask . [ WWNO/WRKF ]

to fund Louisiana SNAP benefits amid federal shutdown. The initial round of funding will come from the Louisiana Department of Health. Legislators also have the option to tap into a state reserve fund to subsidize future months and . [ ] Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein sent a letter this week announcing plans to furlough staff who work for SNAP as a result of the federal government shutdown. [ WWNO/WRKF ]

Maine

Nearly 170,000 Mainers, or over 12% of the state's total population, could lose food assistance if SNAP benefits are not funded for November. According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, those who need additional resources are encouraged to call 211 for help. [ Maine Public ]

Maryland

Over 660,000 people in Maryland are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Thursday, citing widespread economic disruption , and allocated $10 million to food banks and partner organizations across the state. [ WAMU ]

, and allocated $10 million to food banks and partner organizations across the state. [ ] The Maryland Department of Aging is urging people to go to food banks if they are unable to afford food during the halt in benefits. [ WYPR ]

] In addition to the added demand, the Capital Area Food Bank has seen some of its own federal funding slashed even as demand skyrockets. [ WAMU ]

For more alternative resources in Maryland, head to WYPR.

Massachusetts

Over 1 million people in Massachusetts are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Massachusetts receives about $240 million monthly from the federal government for the program, which officials say can't be covered by the state budget. [ WBUR ]

] Gov. Maura Healey said she won't tap Massachusetts' multi-billion-dollar rainy day account to shore up federal food benefits. Instead, she announced $4 million from another state fund, doubling the state's regular November payment to food banks. [ WBUR ]

Michigan

Over 1.4 million people in Michigan are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Michigan is suspending food assistance payments starting in November until further notice, according to the state health department. [ Michigan Public ]

] The Michigan Senate passed a $71 million spending bill to provide some food assistance in the absence of federal SNAP benefits.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and House Republican leaders announced a plan to use $4.5 million in state money for the Food Bank Council of Michigan. [ WEMU ]

] Michigan food pantries say they're already overwhelmed by the demand, including from SNAP recipients. [ Michigan Public ]

Minnesota

Nearly half a million people in Minnesota are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA. The loss of federal funding leaves a $73 million void in Minnesota's nutritional safety net, and state officials say there isn't enough money to provide Minnesota participants with their November benefits. [ MPR News ]

] Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency state funding for Minnesota's food pantries as the federal shutdown continues. [ MPR News ]

For more on food assistance resources in Minnesota, head to MPR News.

Mississippi

Over 350,000 people in Mississippi are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA. The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced on Oct. 24 that benefits won't be issued in November because of the ongoing shutdown.

on Oct. 24 that benefits won't be issued in November because of the ongoing shutdown. Gov. Tate Reeves attacked Democrats in Congress for the shutdown, saying on X that his state is unable to cover the costs, "There is sadly no simple way for state government to just step in and pay the hundreds of millions of dollars in harm that this shutdown by the Washington Democrats is causing."

that his state is unable to cover the costs, "There is sadly no simple way for state government to just step in and pay the hundreds of millions of dollars in harm that this shutdown by the Washington Democrats is causing." Reeves announced Friday that he has requested a waiver from the USDA to ban the purchase of unhealthy processed foods and drinks using SNAP benefits, and allow the purchase of hot prepared chicken.

Missouri

Roughly 650,000 Missourians will not receive SNAP benefits for the month of November due to the ongoing government shutdown. [ St. Louis Public Radio ]

] Gov. Mike Kehoe announced funding for Missouri food aid programs. The state is transferring $10.6 million to Missouri Area Agencies on Aging to provide meals to seniors across the state. Another $5 million will be given to food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding. [ St. Louis Public Radio ]

] In a statement, Missouri's health services department said it will continue to "accept and process SNAP applications, reported changes, and mid-certifications" as normal. Once the shutdown is over, the department will work quickly to restore SNAP benefits, the statement said. [ St. Louis Public Radio ]

] St. Louis County officials are asking specifically for diaper, formula and baby wipe donations. [ St. Louis Public Radio ]

Montana

Over 80,000 people in Montana are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. The Montana Food Bank Network expects demand on local food banks to rise the longer the shutdown persists. [ Montana Public Radio ]

Nebraska

Over 150,000 people in Nebraska are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Like other Republican governors, Nebraska's. Jim Pillen blamed Democrats for the shutdown on social media.

The state agency responsible for handling SNAP benefits says more updates will come later but confirmed the program will likely be disrupted due to the government shutdown.

but confirmed the program will likely be disrupted due to the government shutdown. Several business owners across Nebraska announced this week that they'll be rolling out special meals for people who need it. [ Nebraska Public Media ]

Nevada

Funding for Nevada's administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance for roughly half a million Nevadans, is set to run out on Nov. 1 [ Nevada Public Radio ]

] Keeping the program running requires about $90 million a month, and Gov. Joe Lombardo's office argues that creating a state-funded mechanism would require legislative approval. State Treasurer Zach Conine warned that the loss of benefits could immediately reduce the state's economic output by $162 million. [ Nevada Public Radio ]

New Hampshire

New Hampshire food assistance programs will receive an influx of $2 million in state funding for more than 75,000 state residents who rely on SNAP. [ NHPR ]

for more than 75,000 state residents who rely on SNAP. [ ] Gov. Kelly Ayotte announced Monday mobile food pantries for SNAP recipients will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 5, and encouraged Granite Staters who could to make a donation to the New Hampshire Food Bank.

For more on alternative free resources in New Hampshire, head to NHPR .

New Jersey

Over 800,000 people in New Jersey are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. NJ SNAP said other programs like Work First New Jersey and the Child Care Assistance Program will not be impacted by the shutdown.

by the shutdown. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency starting Nov. 1.

For more on alternative free resources in the Camden County area and how you can help neighbors experiencing food insecurity, head to WHYY.

New Mexico

Nearly half a million people in New Mexico are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. The state will provide $30 million in emergency funds for the first 10 days of November, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. [ KANW ]

] U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, said an "emergency food plan" is emerging that tasks charitable organizations and schools with counteracting the expected loss of $90 million in SNAP benefits for 250,000 New Mexico households. [ KUNM ]

New York

Nearly 3 million people in New York are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. According to state and city data, 1.8 million of those are in New York City. [ Gothamist ]

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. According to state and city data, 1.8 million of those are in New York City. [ ] New York state lawmakers from across the political spectrum said Gov. Kathy Hochul should be prepared to pick up the full tab for food assistance benefits that are in limbo due to the federal government shutdown. [ Gothamist ]

North Carolina

For free alternative resources in the Charlotte area, head to WFAE .

Northern Mariana Islands

Gov. David M. Apatang has formally requested a $3.9 million emergency appropriation from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands 2026 budget to sustain Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP) benefits for November 2025. [ Isla Public Media ]

] The region only adopted the EBT system for benefits earlier this month. The delay was due in part to the unique block grant arrangement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provided flexibility but exempted the Commonwealth from federal mandates tied to EBT implementation [ Isla Public Media ]

North Dakota

Over 50,000 people in North Dakota are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Kelly Armstrong announced he has directed more than $1.5 million in state funds to support food assistance programs.

in state funds to support food assistance programs. Armstrong says the state possesses the resources to respond to the shortfall — but not the infrastructure. "We're still trying to get more guidance to figure out if there's a way we can lessen the impact." [ Prairie Public ]

Ohio

Over 1.4 million people in Ohio are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Ohio leaders said they will provide up to $25 million to help families who could lose SNAP benefits. [ WOSU ]

] Mike Cochran with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective said his agency has already been dealing with increased demand, serving about 5,000 families a day, 58% more than at the peak of COVID pandemic. [ Ohio State News Bureau ]

] U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown said she is working with fellow Rep. Emilia Sykes to create a bill that would ensure SNAP benefits are continued during any future federal government shutdowns. [ Ideastream Public Media ]

For more on alternative free resources in the Dayton region and how you can help neighbors experiencing food insecurity, head to WYSO.

Oklahoma

About 685,000 people in Oklahoma use SNAP to help buy groceries across the state, according to the Department of Human Services. [ KOSU ]

use SNAP to help buy groceries across the state, according to the Department of Human Services. [ ] Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton announced a vote to make $1 million a week available to Oklahoma food banks. It comes from the $7.8 million State Emergency Fund and would last up to seven weeks. [ KOSU ]

a vote to make $1 million a week available to Oklahoma food banks. It comes from the $7.8 million State Emergency Fund and would last up to seven weeks. [ ] Oklahoma is one of the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture . Tasha Mousseau, vice president of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, told KOSU there is existing food insecurity in rural communities and tribal nations, which intersects with the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes. Mousseau said feeding people is not only about providing sustenance but also an important part of tribal culture.

For more on how Oklahoma tribal nations are preparing to fill the gap, head to KOSU.

Oregon

Over 750,000 people in Oregon are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Tina Kotek announced she's sending $5 million in state funding to food banks. The governor is tapping unspent funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the federal program that aids low-income families with children. [ OPB ]

In southwest Oregon's Josephine County, 1 in 5 residents participates in the SNAP program. Food pantry workers there are gearing up for longer lines, longer hours and the sudden pressure from people losing their federal food assistance. [ OPB ]

] More than 3,500 retailers statewide participate in SNAP, generating $1.50 to $1.80 in economic activity for every dollar spent, according to the Oregon State Treasury. [ OPB ]

Pennsylvania

Roughly 2 million people in Pennsylvania are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA, nearly 472,000 of those in Philadelphia alone . The looming SNAP freeze comes at the same time as the commonwealth's own budget impasse , which has stalled billions of dollars meant for schools and social services. [ WHYY ]

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA, . The looming SNAP freeze comes at the same time as the , which has stalled billions of dollars meant for schools and social services. [ ] "The Commonwealth cannot backfill these costs," Pennsylvania human services officials said in a statement. [ WESA ]

] Food banks and the charitable food network "are not designed to replace federal nutrition benefits," Colleen Young of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank told WESA .

. A Philadelphia-based nonprofit, Sharing Excess, has launched a website mapping free food locations to support people facing food insecurity as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits run out for millions of Americans. [ WHYY ]

For more on alternative free resources in the Philadelphia region and how you can help neighbors experiencing food insecurity, head to WHYY. For more on alternative resources in the Greater Pittsburgh area, head to WESA .

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico offers residents the Nutrition Assistance Program (or PAN in its Spanish acronym) in place of SNAP.

According to the San Juan Daily Star , Puerto Rico's Family Department has found funds to pay beneficiaries expected to receive money Nov. 4, 6, 8 and 10. In September, a bill was filed in Congress to transition Puerto Rico from PAN to the SNAP program in the hopes of providing more funding to beneficiaries of the program.

Rhode Island

Over 140,000 people in Rhode Island are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP according to the USDA. According to the state's Department of Human Services website , Gov. Dan McKee "is deploying up to $6 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to provide an emergency payment to help … offset the loss of federal SNAP benefits." Gov. McKee also directed $200,000 to the RI Community Food Bank.

, Gov. Dan McKee "is deploying up to $6 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to provide an emergency payment to help … offset the loss of federal SNAP benefits." Gov. McKee also directed $200,000 to the RI Community Food Bank. A federal judge in Providence has ordered the USDA to release emergency funds to restore food assistance, siding with Rhode Island nonprofits and cities nationwide that sued over the shutdown's freeze on SNAP benefits [ Ocean State Media ]

South Carolina

Over 550,000 people in South Carolina are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster, food bank leaders and the Central Carolina Community Foundation announced the statewide funding drive . The One SC Fund has been activated for this purpose and will not use any funds from past fundraising efforts (like Hurricane Helene relief.) [ South Carolina Public Radio ]

. The One SC Fund has been activated for this purpose and will not use any funds from past fundraising efforts (like Hurricane Helene relief.) [ ] Erinn Rowe, CEO of Harvest Hope, South Carolina's largest food bank, says the fast-moving pieces are a challenge for both SNAP beneficiaries and food banks. "It's like any disaster we respond to," she said. "Our goal is to make sure people have food." [ South Carolina Public Radio ]

South Dakota

Over 75,000 people in South Dakota are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. South Dakota's Department of Social Services confirmed the potential disruption and urged recipients to prepare for possible benefits gaps, promote careful use of existing SNAP benefits and to look for food banks or pantries.

and urged recipients to prepare for possible benefits gaps, promote careful use of existing SNAP benefits and to look for food banks or pantries. In a statement published Friday , Gov. Larry Rhoden encouraged, "all South Dakotans to assess what support they can provide for their neighbors. Please, if you are able, donate to your local food banks."

Tennessee

Roughly 700,000 people in Tennessee are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. That's about one in 10 Tennesseans. [ WPLN ]

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. That's about one in 10 Tennesseans. [ ] In a statement Oct. 24, Gov. Bill Lee told Tennessee SNAP participants to expect a lapse in benefits . The statement from the governor's office said the state could not use its own funds to support the program because it does "not have a mechanism to load benefits onto customer cards."

. The statement from the governor's office said the state could not use its own funds to support the program because it does "not have a mechanism to load benefits onto customer cards." Timmeshia Fleming is a mother of three in Nashville who has used SNAP benefits off and on for years. She said interruptions and delays mean money has to go to food instead of other bills. She told WPLN, it's especially harrowing when it comes without ample warning. [ WPLN ]

Texas

SNAP provides food purchasing support to approximately 3.5 million Texans , including more than 1.7 million children. Those benefits amount to around $617 million per month. [KUT ]

, including more than 1.7 million children. Those benefits amount to around $617 million per month. ] The Houston Food Bank is providing special distributions for federal workers and SNAP participants each week [ Houston Public Media ]

Utah

Over 170,000 people in Utah are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. State leaders have pledged $500,000 a week to Utah Food Bank to support Utahns who rely on federal government food assistance, up to $4 million. [ KUER ]

] Matt Whitaker, director of the Cache Community Food Pantry, said the pantry supplies food to roughly 1,600 families every month, and each family can visit twice a month. Whitaker said that the community tends to ramp up donations during the months leading up to the holiday season. [ Utah Public Radio ]

] Meanwhile a Heber City food pantry is already seeing an increased demand from people whose SNAP accounts are empty. [ KPCW ]

Vermont

63,000 Vermonters are enrolled in 3SquaresVT, Vermont's name for SNAP. [ Vermont Public ]

] Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders on Wednesday approved a $6.3 million plan to backfill food benefits for 15 days but the Department for Children and Families says it might not be able to transfer that money to recipients' Electronic Benefits Transfer cards until Nov. 7. [ Vermont Public ]

] Lawmakers and the governor allocated $250,000 to bolster supplies at local food banks in the meantime. Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said that figure falls well short of the lost buying power SNAP recipients will experience in the meantime. [ Vermont Public ]

Virginia

Over 800,000 people in Virginia are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to cover SNAP benefits for participants in Virginia. Deposits will be made weekly starting Nov. 3 [ WAMU ]

] The money will be drawn from the state's $2.1 billion revenue surplus , with about $145 million earmarked for November. [ VPM ]

, with about $145 million earmarked for November. [ ] Youngkin added that the state would also cover benefits under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children , known as WIC, in the event the federal government stops paying those out. [ VPM ]

, known as WIC, in the event the federal government stops paying those out. [ ] The city of Richmond recently released numbers indicating more than 54,000 people currently receive SNAP benefits, meaning more than 1 out of every 5 residents use the program. [ VPM ]

For more on alternative resources in Central Virginia, head to VPM . For resources in the Norfolk area, head to WHRO.

Virgin Islands

Over 20,000 people in the U.S. Virgin Islands are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. According to a press release from the governor's office , Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has authorized $2.77 million to make sure SNAP recipients get 50% of their November benefits via a check in mail sent out on Nov. 1. "This is what a rainy day fund is for," Gov. Bryan said in the press release. "We saved for tough moments so we could protect families when they need it most. Today, that promise is being kept."

Washington

Nearly 900,000 people in Washington are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Bob Ferguson directed more than $2 million per week to support local food banks and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell authorized up to $4 million per month in food assistance. [ KUOW ]

] Restaurants in the Seattle area are offering free meals for SNAP recipients. [ KUOW ]

For more alternative resources in the Puget Sound area, head to KUOW .

West Virginia

Nearly 280,000 people in West Virginia are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced an additional $2.5 million for the state's food banks and pantries, bringing the total of state emergency funding to over $8 million [ WVPB ]

] Food pantries in the region are already struggling to meet the needs of the community, with demand at one pantry almost doubling in a week . And Kelly Allen with the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, told West Virginia Public Broadcasting that local charities do not have the resources to meet the need that losing SNAP will create. [ WVPB ]

Wisconsin

According to the USDA, roughly 700,000 people in Wisconsin are enrolled in FoodShare, Wisconsin's name for SNAP.

are enrolled in FoodShare, Wisconsin's name for SNAP. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Saturday, calling on state agencies to take 'any and all' steps necessary to address a lapse in FoodShare benefits. [ Wisconsin Public Radio ]

] Valerie MacMillian, who runs NourishMKE, told Wisconsin Public Radio they've seen three times as many people visiting food centers in recent months, and many are first-time visitors, which MacMillian says reflects the broader challenges facing the region [ Wisconsin Public Radio ]

For more on alternative resources in the Milwaukee area, head to WUWM .

Wyoming

Roughly 30,000 people in Wyoming are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA.

are enrolled in SNAP, according to the USDA. Gov. Mark Gordon declared a public welfare emergency on Friday, authorizing the state to spend up to $10 million to offset the loss of SNAP benefits. The Wyoming Department of Family Services is working to distribute the money to organizations running food pantries across the state. [ Wyoming Public Media ]

NPR's Anusha Mathur, Jaclyn Diaz, Padma Rama, Carol Ritchie, Emily Alfin Johnson, Kristian Monroe, Luis Clemens and Jennifer Ludden edited this piece.



Copyright 2025 NPR