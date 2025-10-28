Photos: Hurricane Melissa blasts through Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica Tuesday as the strongest storm in the island's history. The Category 5 hurricane tore a path of destruction across the island, causing major flooding and power cuts. Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the country a "disaster area."

The massive storm swept through Cuba early this morning as a Category 2 hurricane. Over 750,000 residents were evacuated ahead of the storm. Melissa is now carving a path towards the Bahamas.

The intense winds have diminished in Jamaica, but the National Hurricane Center warns that heavy rains and flooding might continue.

And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.

Here is what the scene looks like now:

Copyright 2025 NPR

NOAA / via AP / via AP This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Ricardo Makyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on Oct. 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides.

Danny Polanco / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man walks along a flooded street after the passing of the tropical storm Melissa before becoming a hurricane at Las Cucarachas neighborhood in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Oct. 28, 2025.

Luis Alejandro Pirez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images View of part of Santiago de Cuba city after the passage of Hurricane Melissa on Oct. 29, 2025. A powerful Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba on Wednesday, causing damage and flooding to homes and streets in Santiago de Cuba province.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man watches the coastline in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa closes in, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man walks in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa approaches, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Ricardo Makyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Waves crash onto the beach in Kingston on Oct. 27, 2025. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP People walk along a road during the passing of Hurricane Melissa in Rocky Point, Jamaica, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Danny Polanco / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man stands next to a house on a flooded street after the passing of the tropical storm Melissa before it became a hurricane at Las Cucarachas neighborhood in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Oct. 28, 2025.

Ramon Espinosa / AP / AP People evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Canizo, a community in Santiago de Cuba, Monday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Ramon Espinosa / AP / AP Girls ride on a bus evacuating people before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Canizo, a community in Santiago de Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman reacts as residents are evacuated from Playa Siboney to safe locations ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP People take shelter at a school ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Volunteers assemble relief packages for Hurricane Melissa at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, on Oct. 27, 2025. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A fisherman ties boats in preparation for the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

AFP / via Getty Images / via Getty Images A man attempts to secure the roof of his home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on Oct. 27, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man wades through a flooded street ahead of the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.