Here's what a government shutdown could affect around the country

As politicians in Washington spar over details of how to fund the government as a shutdown looms, the clock is also ticking for people across the U.S. who would be affected.

Without congressional action, government funding will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Anything deemed nonessential would be put on hold, so Americans could experience delays with certain services and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will go without pay.

Here are some of the ways a shutdown would be felt across the country.

Jump to state-specific impacts.

If you're flying soon …

Air traffic controllers and most Transportation Security Administration employees are considered "essential workers" and have to stay on the job, even if that means working without pay while the rest of the federal government shuts down.

If a shutdown dragged on, travelers could see more "sick-outs" of key personnel. That happened during the 2018-2019 government shutdown as workers showed their anger over missing paychecks.

Lastly, if you're planning on any international travel in the new year, you may need to build in even more time for passport renewals. U.S. passport agencies will remain open, but it could take longer to process applications with some employees furloughed.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images / Getty Images Letter carrier Connie Cruz delivers mail on Oct. 8, 2020, in Salem, Oregon. The U.S. Postal Service will continue to function should the government shut down.

What about the mail?

The U.S. Postal Service will keep the mail moving as usual in the event of a shutdown. USPS is primarily self-funded and doesn't depend on the appropriations process to continue running as usual.

Benefit and safety net programs

Social Security, VA and other benefits will continue, but there could be some delay in services, such as processing applications.

In a shutdown, the first to feel the pinch could be the mothers and young children who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) food program.

"The timing of this shutdown threat at the start of the fiscal year puts WIC at risk of rapidly running out of funds. A prolonged federal government shutdown of more than one week puts WIC families at risk," says Georgia Machell, president and CEO of the National WIC Association.

Whether WIC could continue under a prolonged shutdown would vary depending on whether states could access other contingency funds.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) will last longer but could also run out if a shutdown dragged on.

There could be missed paychecks and lost jobs

Perhaps the biggest impacts will be felt by federal workers and active-duty military service members who will not receive a paycheck during a government shutdown. The White House is also threatening mass layoffs (a reduction in force, or RIF) of federal employees, in addition to furlough notices, if a shutdown happens.

A shutdown would happen toward the end of a pay period, so the first full paycheck missed for federal employees would be Oct. 24, while for the military it would be Oct. 15.

The only salaries the federal government will continue to pay during a shutdown will be members of Congress and the president, according to the Constitution. However, elected officials can request that their paychecks be deferred while a shutdown is ongoing.

Federal employees and military members will get back pay once the shutdown is over.

Rebecca Noble / Getty Images / Getty Images The National Park Service logo is displayed at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Ariz., on July 10.

National parks are a big question mark

During the 2018-2019 shutdown, the Trump administration kept national parks accessible to the public, even as many National Park Service employees had to stay home.

At the time, there were reports of damage and trash in the unattended parks. And a Government Accountability Office opinion in September 2019 found that the Trump administration violated federal law when it used entrance fees to keep the parks accessible.

The weather forecasts will keep coming

Ahead of past possible shutdowns, the National Weather Service has said it would continue to provide routine forecasts, as well as extreme weather watch and warning information.

Many other day-to-day weather operations will also continue uninterrupted, including urgent repairs to radar and other key equipment. But a shutdown could delay routine maintenance, upgrades and long-term projects for less critical services, according to the National Weather Service.

Previous government shutdowns have delayed the processing of long-term weather and climate data at other federal agencies.

FEMA will keep working, but funding is running low

Most of employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are considered exempt and will be available for any emergency or disasters.

But the main funding source for FEMA, the Disaster Relief Fund, is running dangerously low and needs congressional approval for additional funds.

During a shutdown, FEMA would implement immediate needs funding, and this could mean delays in reimbursements to states and local governments. Additionally, FEMA administers the National Flood Insurance Program, which will lapse after Sept. 30 unless there is congressional action.

State-specific impacts

Alaska

Alaska has one of the highest percentages of federal employees in its workforce, given its relatively small overall population compared with other states.

About 15,000 federal employees live in Alaska. President Trump's threat that federal employees could receive termination notices if there is a shutdown increases the uncertainty around how this crucial workforce to Alaska's economy could be affected.

For more on the impact in Alaska, head to Alaska Public Media.

— Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park was the fifth-most visited national park last year. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that Colorado is evaluating its options and would be a "willing partner if needed to use limited State funds to keep our biggest park fully operational if necessary."

"We would certainly ask the Federal government to keep the parks open and staffed, or create avenues for the state to assist in keeping parks open and protected," Polis said in a statement. "If Congress does not fund the federal government, I urge the Administration to prioritize the operations of the national parks that so many people love and are a huge economic driver for our rural communities, especially during leaf peeping season."

The National Weather Service confirmed it will continue to provide forecasts through its forecasting offices in Boulder, Grand Junction and Pueblo.

— Caitlyn Kim and Megan Verlee, Colorado Public Radio

California

In response to KQED's questions, the National Park Service (NPS) pointed to its 2024 contingency plan and said a 2025 version is currently in the works, but did not specify whether it would be similar if a shutdown occurred.

Emily Thompson, executive director of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, said it's likely the Trump administration will try to keep all parks open through any 2025 shutdown. That prompted the group to author a letter, signed by 40 former national park superintendents, calling for parks to be closed.

"Leaving national parks open without National Park staff to help protect visitors and resources is not only irresponsible—it's dangerous," Thompson wrote in a statement to KQED. "We don't leave museums open without curators, or airports without air traffic controllers and we should not leave our National Parks open without NPS employees."

With NPS staffing already down by an estimated 24% at parks, the likelihood of poaching and vandalism would rise even further in the event of an unstaffed shutdown, said Bill Wade, executive director of the Association of National Park Rangers. He points to the destruction of trees at Joshua Tree National Park during the 2019 shutdown. Wade said he's also worried that park staff won't just get furloughed but are also at risk of being fired outright, after Trump directed agencies to prepare for mass firings should the shutdown occur.

For more on how a government shutdown could impact the Bay Area, head to KQED.

— Adhiti Bandlamudi and Sarah Wright, KQED

Oregon

There are nearly 30,000 federal workers in Oregon. Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, but workers can be regarded as fitting into three basic categories:

About a third are not affected because they work for the U.S. Postal Service, the Bonneville Power Administration or other agencies with their own funding mechanisms.

Another third will be told to stay on the job because they are essential for public safety. That list includes airport screeners, air traffic controllers, border protection workers, federal law enforcement officers, in-hospital medical workers, members of the military, power grid maintenance staff and Veterans Affairs caregivers. They'll be expected to keep working but won't get paid until after funding starts flowing again.

The last group — also about a third of the local federal workforce — won't work during a shutdown. This group includes part-time workers for agencies like the Forest Service. In previous shutdowns, Congress has paid furloughed workers afterward.

For more on the impact in Oregon, head to OPB.

— Kristian Foden-Vencil, OPB

NPR's Padma Rama and Emily Alfin Johnson edited this piece.

