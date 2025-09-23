France joins growing list of Western countries that recognize Palestine as a state

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

As part of the pushback we just heard Franco talking about, Israel has denounced the move by France, the U.K. and other U.S. allies to recognize Palestine as a state. Israel called it a, quote, "charade" and refused to take part in a U.N. conference hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. seats were empty, too, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Diplomats from around the world came here to try to give a boost to the Palestinian cause. French President Emmanuel Macron described it as part of his country's historic effort to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON: (Speaking French).

KELEMEN: Macron won loud cheers as he declared that France is recognizing a Palestinian state and plans to open up an embassy once there's a ceasefire in Gaza and Hamas releases all of its hostages. Outside the general assembly hall, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon accused Macron and others of playing into the hands of Hamas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANNY DANON: They feel they are doing something, but they are not promoting peace. On the contrary, they are supporting terrorism.

KELEMEN: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas could only attend the conference via video after the Trump administration denied him and his delegation visas to come here. He used his speech to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and talks with Israel. Abbas spoke through an interpreter.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MAHMOUD ABBAS: (Through interpreter) Hamas will have no role in government. Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority.

KELEMEN: But Israel doesn't even consider the Palestinian Authority as a partner for peace, and Ambassador Danon said the whole idea of a two-state solution is not on the table. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he sees no other way out. He's also worried about what he described as the relentless expansion of settlements in the West Bank and the creeping threat of annexation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANTONIO GUTERRES: The situation is morally, legally and politically intolerable. We must recommit ourselves to the two-state solution before it is too late.

KELEMEN: Guterres said statehood for the Palestinians is, in his words, a right, not a reward. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed there will be no Palestinian state. He is to address the world body on Friday.

