What we know about the suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk's killing. And, Emmy takeaways

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, is "not cooperating" with authorities. Police still do not know — or haven't made public — the motive behind the deadly act. Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said yesterday that authorities believe 22-year-old Robinson has left-leaning political beliefs and didn't like Kirk. Robinson is facing an aggravated murder charge, obstruction of justice and the felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, according to authorities. He is expected to be charged in state court tomorrow.

Chet Strange / Getty Images / Getty Images A memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk stands on the grounds of Utah Valley University on Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah.

🎧 One of the new details Gov. Cox mentioned yesterday was about Robinson's romantic partner, who was shocked by the news of the killing, Elaine Clark of NPR network station KUER tells Up First. This person, whom the governor didn't name, was listed as a "roommate" in the suspect's probable cause affidavit. Cox described the romantic partner as a "boyfriend who was transitioning from male to female." It is unknown if transgender politics had any correlation to Kirk's assassination. An NPR producer yesterday attended a church service in Orem, Utah, where the shooting happened. They witnessed people filled with emotions. In addition to the sermon, there was a table set up for counseling resources and a uniformed police officer, which the pastor said had never been done before.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Jerusalem today for private discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials. This visit comes a week after Israel struck Doha, the capital of Qatar, in an attack that it says was targeting Hamas leaders. At least six people were killed, none of whom were senior Hamas officials. This deadly strike places the U.S. in a difficult position: balancing its support for Israel with its relationship with a key Gulf ally.

🎧 NPR's Carrie Kahn, who is in Tel Aviv, spoke yesterday with some Israelis at the Western Wall, a Jewish holy site. Seventy-two-year-old Eli Ben Lulu told her he is concerned about the growing international criticism of Israel, and he wants the U.S.' support to remain solid. Lulu says he supports Israel's airstrike in Qatar and that everyone has to look out for themselves. Today, Qatar has convened an emergency regional summit with Arab and Muslim heads of state to discuss how they will respond to Israel's strike. Qatar's prime minister has called on the international community to punish Israel for its crimes. Analysts do not expect significant retaliation from the countries because the leaders also wish to maintain balanced relations with the U.S.

Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes joins this newsletter to recap the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The Emmys were awarded last night. The Studio, The Pitt and Adolescence took home top prizes. And though the wins were deserving, the telecast was meh. Here are our takeaways from the evening.

Host Nate Bargatze leaned into a disastrous evening-long bit.

The Pitt , The Studio and Adolescence were all deserving winners — and hooray for Jeff Hiller ( Somebody Somewhere ) and Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower ( Severance ).

, and were all deserving winners — and hooray for Jeff Hiller ( ) and Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower ( ). The Studio proved yet again that show business loves show business.

proved yet again that show business loves show business. The Emmys gave best drama to The Pitt , an old-school, 15-episode hospital show.

, an old-school, 15-episode hospital show. The Bear is still … not comedy.

is still … not comedy. Netflix was behind three of the five nominees for outstanding limited or anthology series, including the big winner, Adolescence .

. Despite strong nominations, The Last of Us and The White Lotus were mostly shut out.

and were mostly shut out. Stephen Colbert's canceled The Late Show won best talk series.

Check out photos from the red carpet and see the full list of winners.

Stay pop culture savvy by subscribing to the Pop Culture Happy Hour newsletter. Once a week, you'll get NPR's guide to TV, movies, music and more.

Deep dive

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times / Getty Images / Getty Images People seeking this year's COVID booster shot may find it more difficult than the past.

The Food and Drug Administration has imposed new restrictions for this year's COVID vaccine, restricting access to people 65 and older and those at high risk for severe illness. Trump administration health officials argue that most healthy younger people have enough immunity and no longer need annual boosters. However, many doctors' groups advise getting the shot to prevent serious illness and to protect high-risk individuals. Here's what you should know about trying to get a COVID shot right now:

💉 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a broad list of several conditions that may qualify you for the shot, including asthma, diabetes, obesity, heart conditions, and a smoking history.

💉 Pregnancy is considered a risk factor, despite the CDC's removal of routine vaccination recommendations for pregnant women. The conflicting guidance has led to confusion about pharmacists' ability to administer shots and whether insurers will pay for vaccination.

💉 Insurance companies are only required to pay for the shots if they have been recommended by the CDC. Out-of-pocket costs range between $150 and $200.

💉 The CDC's vaccine advisory group is set to meet on Sept. 18-19 and is expected to issue specific recommendations for who should receive the shots. The CDC director would then need to approve that guidance.

Picture show

Joanna Chan / AP / AP A picture of the inside of the David Bowie Centre, a new archive at the V&A East Storehouse in London, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, ahead of its public opening.

Big news for David Bowie fans! A new exhibit called the David Bowie Centre opened this weekend in London, showcasing an archive of 90,000 items that belonged to the iconic British rock star, who died in 2016. This marks the first time fans can get up close to numerous Bowie treasures, ranging from his notable outfits to his favorite instruments. The collection also illustrates how he wasn't just a musician, but an artist. The David Bowie Centre is the home to thousands of notes and drawings he made throughout his career as he moved from one stage persona to the next. He also kept art sent to him by fans and a key to an apartment he shared with fellow rockstar Iggy Pop in Berlin. Preview some of the new collection here.

3 things to know before you go

David Gray / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A koala and joey climb a tree in bushland located near central Brisbane on Dec. 14, 2024.

Australia has approved a vaccine to help protect koalas from chlamydia. This disease can cause blindness and lead to starvation because the animals are unable to find trees to climb for food. Earl Richardson, a former president at Baltimore's Morgan State University, has died at the age of 81, according to a Saturday announcement from the school. He led a 15-year lawsuit that resulted in a historic settlement for four historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland. The NPR Network is working on a series about the rising cost of living. They want to hear from you about what costs are increasing and how you are managing with the change. Share your experiences here, and you could be featured in an upcoming story.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR