Putin continues aggression toward Ukraine despite Trump's efforts to reach a deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no intentions of backing down in his aggression against Ukraine and no interest in negotiating a peaceful end to the war, even after President Trump’s efforts to reach a deal.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Angela Stent, professor emeritus at Georgetown University and author of the book “Putin’s World.”
